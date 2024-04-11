Devils’ Game Predictions: Maple Leafs, Flyers, Islanders

After so many negative results, injuries, and changes, the New Jersey Devils mathematically have no chance of qualification, sitting sixth in the wild card with 79 points and seventh in the Metropolitan Division. Even if they win the next three games and there are stumbles from the Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings, and Philadelphia Flyers, the Devils are already eliminated. Now, it’s about seeking a good conclusion and thinking about the 2024-25 season. Check out the predictions and analyses of the team’s final matches of the season now.

Toronto Maple Leafs on April 9

With just a day’s difference, the Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs face each other again. Two days ago, Auston Matthews scored his 66th goal of the season, and the Canadian team had no major difficulties at the Prudential Center to win 5-2. The home team fell behind on the scoreboard, as has been the case for most of the season, and managed to turn the game around early in the second period.

However, as has also been the routine for the Devils in 2023-24, the lead faltered, and the team conceded four goals that sealed Toronto Maple Leafs´ victory. Jake Allen was the third star of the game and has been a positive surprise for the Devils, something to consider for the next season. The goaltender conceded four goals on 38 shots (.895 SV%).

Timo Meier is one of the best players in the final games of regular season. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In this next chapter, now in Toronto, it will be unexpected if New Jersey wins. The Maple Leafs had a very good volume of shots on goal in the last game (39-20), twice as many hits (12-6), and half as many giveaways (4-8), which is likely to repeat today.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win, Jake Allen with under .900 SV%.

Philadelphia Flyers on April 13

In the Metropolitan Division, there is only one spot left for the playoffs. The Philadelphia Flyers are in sixth, with 83 points, needing to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, and New York Islanders to qualify. Four points difference wouldn’t be difficult to achieve if the regular season weren’t in its final moments. But with only six points at stake, the situation is complicated.

For the wild card, it’s more possible to qualify but not less difficult. There is also only one spot remaining, and the fight is between the Philadelphia Flyers (83 points), Detroit Red Wings (84 points), Pittsburgh Penguins (84 points), and washington Capitals, who are currently in the second position with 85 points.

Related: Flyers Can’t Let Late-Season Collapse Ruin Team Culture

This dispute is very interesting, and any of these teams have a chance. That said, Philadelphia Flyers will go all out against the Devils, while the Newark team will try to thwart the opponent’s plans. The Flyers’ problem is their streak of six losses in the last 10 games and the poor performance on the power play (13%).

In direct confrontations during the season, New Jersey Devils lead 2-1, but now it’s a different moment. If the Philadelphia Flyers play motivated with the possibility of making the playoffs, and if the Devils play like they’ve thrown in the towel, Flyers will emerge victorious from the clash.

Prediction: Flyers win, there will be at least one fight during the game.

New York Islanders on April 15

When analyzing the Atlantic Division and Metropolitan Division together, the New York Islanders are the team with the highest probability of advancing to the playoffs compared to other teams still vying for a spot. The team still has eight points in dispute, as there are four games remaining.

Theoretically, there are two easier games: today against the Montreal Canadiens, last in the Atlantic (30-36-12, 72 points), and the last game of the season against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. Additionally, they play against the New York Rangers, strong candidates for the President’s Trophy, league leaders with 110 points, and against Pittsburgh Penguins, a direct competitor in the playoff race.

Therefore, predicting how the game against the Devils will play out depends a lot on the other matches and on how the Islanders will be positioned in the standings. But, based on the current situation of the Newark team, the Islanders’ seven wins in 10 games, the fact that in the three direct confrontations this season, the Devils lead 3-0, and that it will be the closing game at the Prudential Center, it’s fair to say that New Jersey Devils will end the season with a victory.

Prediction: Devils win, and score a power-play goal.

Finally, the disappointing season of the Devils comes to an end. At its outset, difficulties seemed natural, and the expectation for a good performance was high. However, injuries to Dougie Hamilton and Jack Hughes, coupled with some undesirable results, showed that as the season progressed, the main problems in Newark were not just injuries but rather an entire defensive and technical context.

A glimmer of hope emerged during the Stadium Series when the team defeated the Flyers. However, soon after, sequences of losses followed, culminating in elimination from playoff contention.