Previewing the Predators’ Potential First-Round Playoff Opponents

As the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs draw near, the Nashville Predators’ possible first-round matchups have begun to emerge. This article will review the Preds’ potential opponents and how they match up against them.

Vancouver Canucks

Last 20 games played: 11-6-3

Record versus Nashville this season: 3-0-0

Goals for per game: 3.42

Goals against per game: 2.72

Power Play Percentage: 22.9%

Penalty Kill Percentage: 78.0%

Team Save Percentage: .908

Despite their strengths, the Vancouver Canucks have encountered inconsistency over the last month or so, particularly against playoff-caliber teams, raising some questions about the young team’s postseason readiness. In their last 20 games, Vancouver has gone a combined 11-7-2, and recent losses against the Los Angeles Kings, Dallas Stars, and Vegas Golden Knights have shaken some people’s faith in them as Cup contenders heading into the playoffs.

One of the primary reasons for their success this season has been defenseman Quinn Hughes, who has been a standout for Vancouver this season and has positioned himself as the Norris Trophy frontrunner. His production, along with many other standout offensive performances from J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson, and elite goaltending from Thatcher Demko, has helped propel the Canucks well beyond the preseason expectations set by many analysts.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Vancouver poses one of the toughest matchups for any team in the playoffs. They rank in the top 10 offensively in terms of goals scored per game and in the top 10 defensively in terms of goals allowed per game. When they have Demko in the net, they are one of the best defensive teams in all of hockey.

Despite their recent injury concerns, the Canucks’ early and midseason success has them with an 81.6% chance of securing the number one seed in the Pacific Division. For Nashville, facing the Canucks would present quite a few challenges, given Vancouver’s play style and speed as well as their blend of skill, aggression, and physicality. The Predators have struggled this season with teams who play fast and rely on their speed, given that they are so physical and want to rely on that physicality to help win games.

Dallas Stars

Last 20 games played: 15-4-1

Record versus Nashville this season: 2-2-0

Goals for per game: 3.68

Goals against per game: 2.88

Power Play Percentage: 24.8%

Penalty Kill Percentage: 81.3%

Team Save Percentage: .902

The Stars have been the most consistent and formidable team in the NHL this season. With a lethal offense that has only been enhanced by midseason call-ups and deadline additions, the Stars are one of the deepest and most skilled teams in the NHL. The addition of Chris Tanev at the deadline has significantly bolstered a defense that was already top 12 in the NHL in terms of goals allowed per game. Since the trade deadline, Dallas ranks sixth in goals against average and second in shots on goal against.

Another key to the Stars’ success has been goaltender Jake Oettinger, who has found his form at just the right time. He has a .919 save percentage and allowed just 2.25 goals against in his last 10 games.

Related: Wyatt Johnston Makes Stars History with 30-Goal Season Before Age 21

One of the most impressive things about this team is their mixture of veterans and young emerging superstars. Vets like Joe Pavelski, Matt Duchene, Jamie Benn, and Tyler Seguin anchor this team and provide a lot of veteran support and production. They also have youngsters like Wyatt Johnston, who, at just 20 years old, has already scored 31 goals this season and their standout 21-year-old prospect Logan Stankoven has also added to the firepower and explosiveness of the Star’s offense with six goals and eight assists in his first 20 games.

If you are the Predators, you hope they aren’t your first-round opponent. Dallas is currently one of hockey’s hottest teams and has the deepest roster in the NHL. They can beat you defensively and outscore you on any given night; they have no glaring weaknesses. If you are the Predators, you might hope to wear them down with your physicality, but the Stars are so skilled all around that they don’t need to rely on physicality to beat you.

Edmonton Oilers

Last 20 games played: 13-4-3

Record versus Nashville this season: 2-1-0

Goals for per game: 3.58

Goals against per game: 2.86

Power Play Percentage: 26.6%

Penalty Kill Percentage: 79.4%

Team Save Percentage: .905

The Edmonton Oilers began the season with a 2-9-1 record and were tied for last in the overall standings 12 games into the regular season. However, a coaching change in November sparked a significant turnaround, with Kris Knoblauch stepping in to replace Jay Woodcroft. The change behind the bench kickstarted a remarkable transformation, which peaked with a 16-game winning streak from Dec. 21 to Jan. 27, propelling the Oilers to a playoff spot and still in the hunt for the regular season Pacific Division title.

Edmonton’s late-season surge, marked by a record of 27-8-4 from Jan. 1, shows how much this team has changed from their abysmal start to the season. The Oilers, powered by the high-octane and start-studded offense of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman have once again clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fifth straight season.

The Oilers’ primary focus in the playoffs will be to mitigate the impact of their defensive shortcomings, which have historically stymied their Stanley Cup ambitions. The dynamic duo of Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard on defense has arguably been among the best defensive pairs in hockey this season, and the contributions from the entire defensive corps have improved by leaps and bounds as the season has progressed.

Related: Oilers’ Ekholm, Bouchard Pairing Among the NHL’s Elite

The Oilers are under significant pressure to translate their regular-season momentum into postseason success. Despite high expectations, the team has regularly faced early exits in recent playoff campaigns. Edmonton’s playoff success will hinge significantly on goaltending performance, maintaining their elite offensive production, and addressing the defensive vulnerabilities that have plagued them in the playoffs in years past.

In the end, if Nashville is looking for a first-round opponent with a significant weakness, it won’t find one with any of these three teams, but the Oilers might pose the best chance at that. With their historically sketchy playoff defense and up-and-down goaltending, the Predators might see their best chance at pulling a first-round upset against Edmonton.