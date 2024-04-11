Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Lightning – 4/11/24

The Ottawa Senators take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (34-40-4) at LIGHTNING (44-27-7)
7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux
Dominik Kubalik — Shane Pinto — Drake Batherson
Boris Katchouk — Mathieu Joseph — Parker Kelly
Bokondji Imama — Mark Kastelic — Jiri Smejkal
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Erik Brannstrom
Jakob Chychrun — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Anton Forsberg
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: None
Injured: Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Angus Crookshank (lower body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Tim Stutzle (upper body)
Status report
- The Senators will make any lineup changes following pregame warmups.
More from THW:
- Senators Have No Easy Solutions to Their Goaltending Problem
- Senators’ Latest Front Office Moves Hints at What’s to Come
- Projected Lineups for the Senators vs. Panthers – 04/09/24
Lightning projected lineup
Michael Eyssimont — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Steven Stamkos
Conor Sheary — Nicholas Paul — Tanner Jeannot
Austin Watson — Luke Glendening — Tyler Motte
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Matt Dumba — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Matt Tomkins
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Scratched: Mitchell Chaffee
Injured: Anthony Duclair (illness), Haydn Fleury (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (leg surgery)
Status report
- Tomkins will make his fifth start of the season and second in four games.
- Duclair, a forward, is doubtful with a stomach illness.
More from THW:
- Lightning’s Offseason Priority Should Be Signing Stamkos
- 5 Teams That Could Sign Patrick Kane This Offseason
- Kucherov Pulls Further Ahead in Scoring Race With 3-Point Night