Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Lightning – 4/11/24

The Ottawa Senators take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (34-40-4) at LIGHTNING (44-27-7)

7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux

Dominik Kubalik — Shane Pinto — Drake Batherson

Boris Katchouk — Mathieu Joseph — Parker Kelly

Bokondji Imama — Mark Kastelic — Jiri Smejkal

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Erik Brannstrom

Jakob Chychrun — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Angus Crookshank (lower body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Tim Stutzle (upper body)

Status report

  • The Senators will make any lineup changes following pregame warmups.

Lightning projected lineup

Michael Eyssimont — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Steven Stamkos

Conor Sheary — Nicholas Paul — Tanner Jeannot

Austin Watson — Luke Glendening — Tyler Motte

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Matt Dumba — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Matt Tomkins

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Mitchell Chaffee

Injured: Anthony Duclair (illness), Haydn Fleury (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (leg surgery)

Status report

  • Tomkins will make his fifth start of the season and second in four games.
  • Duclair, a forward, is doubtful with a stomach illness.

