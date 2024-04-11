Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Maple Leafs – 4/11/24

The New Jersey Devils take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (37-37-5) at MAPLE LEAFS (46-23-9)
7 p.m. ET; SNO, MSGSN2
Devils projected lineup
Graeme Clarke — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Shane Bowers — Alexander Holtz
Kurtis MacDermid — Chris Tierney — Nolan Foote
Luke Hughes — John Marino
Kevin Bahl — Brendan Smith
Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Brian Halonen, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Nathan Bastian (lower body), John Marino (undisclosed), Curtis Lazar (upper body), Jack Hughes (shoulder), Tomas Nosek (undisclosed)
Status report
- Nosek participated in the Devils morning skate Thursday but will not dress; the center he played 17:30 in a 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs in the first half of the home-and-home series at New Jersey on Tuesday.
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Auston Matthews — Max Domi
Bobby McMann — John Tavares — Mitch Marner
Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — William Nylander
Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Matthew Knies
Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin
Simon Benoit — Joel Edmundson
Mark Giordano — TJ Brodie
Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, Conor Timmins, Jake McCabe, Ryan Reaves
Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Matt Murray (hip), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)
Status report
- McCabe, a defenseman, will not play because of maintenance.
- Edmundson will return after missing eight games because of an undisclosed injury.
- Samsonov will make his fifth start in seven games.
- Dewar and Lyubushkin each enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch Tuesday.
