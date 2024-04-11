Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Maple Leafs – 4/11/24

The New Jersey Devils take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (37-37-5) at MAPLE LEAFS (46-23-9)

7 p.m. ET; SNO, MSGSN2

Devils projected lineup

Graeme Clarke — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat — Shane Bowers — Alexander Holtz

Kurtis MacDermid — Chris Tierney — Nolan Foote

Luke Hughes — John Marino

Kevin Bahl — Brendan Smith

Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Brian Halonen, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Nathan Bastian (lower body), John Marino (undisclosed), Curtis Lazar (upper body), Jack Hughes (shoulder), Tomas Nosek (undisclosed)

Status report

  • Nosek participated in the Devils morning skate Thursday but will not dress; the center he played 17:30 in a 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs in the first half of the home-and-home series at New Jersey on Tuesday.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Auston Matthews — Max Domi

Bobby McMann — John Tavares — Mitch Marner

Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — William Nylander

Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Matthew Knies

Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin

Simon Benoit — Joel Edmundson

Mark Giordano — TJ Brodie

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, Conor Timmins, Jake McCabe, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Matt Murray (hip), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)

Status report

  • McCabe, a defenseman, will not play because of maintenance.
  • Edmundson will return after missing eight games because of an undisclosed injury.
  • Samsonov will make his fifth start in seven games.
  • Dewar and Lyubushkin each enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch Tuesday.

