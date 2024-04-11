Projected Lineups for the Flyers at the Rangers – 4/11/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (36-32-11) at RANGERS (53-22-4)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett — Scott Laughton — Bobby Brink

Cam Atkinson — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Noah Cates

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Marc Staal — Erik Johnson

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Denis Gurianov, Ronnie Attard, Adam Ginning, Ryan Johansen, Egor Zamula, Olle Lycksell

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Status report

  • The only confirmation from the Flyers on their lineup is Ersson will start after allowing five goals on 17 shots before being relieved by Fedotov in the second period of a 9-3 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko

Barclay Goodrow — Jonny Brodzinski — Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson — Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Matt Rempe

Injured: None

Status report

  • The Rangers are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday.
  • Quick will start after Shesterkin started the past two games.

