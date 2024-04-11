Projected Lineups for the Flyers at the Rangers – 4/11/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (36-32-11) at RANGERS (53-22-4)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Scott Laughton — Bobby Brink
Cam Atkinson — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway
Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Noah Cates
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Marc Staal — Erik Johnson
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Denis Gurianov, Ronnie Attard, Adam Ginning, Ryan Johansen, Egor Zamula, Olle Lycksell
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Status report
- The only confirmation from the Flyers on their lineup is Ersson will start after allowing five goals on 17 shots before being relieved by Fedotov in the second period of a 9-3 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko
Barclay Goodrow — Jonny Brodzinski — Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson — Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Matt Rempe
Injured: None
Status report
- The Rangers are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday.
- Quick will start after Shesterkin started the past two games.
