Projected Lineups for the Flyers at the Rangers – 4/11/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (36-32-11) at RANGERS (53-22-4)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett — Scott Laughton — Bobby Brink

Cam Atkinson — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Noah Cates

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Marc Staal — Erik Johnson

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Denis Gurianov, Ronnie Attard, Adam Ginning, Ryan Johansen, Egor Zamula, Olle Lycksell

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Status report

The only confirmation from the Flyers on their lineup is Ersson will start after allowing five goals on 17 shots before being relieved by Fedotov in the second period of a 9-3 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko

Barclay Goodrow — Jonny Brodzinski — Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson — Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Matt Rempe

Injured: None

Status report

The Rangers are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Quick will start after Shesterkin started the past two games.

