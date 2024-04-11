Projected Lineups for the Red Wings at the Penguins – 4/11/24

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at PPG Paints Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (38-32-8) at PENGUINS (36-30-12)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSDET, SNP, SNE, TVAS
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
David Perron — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane
Robby Fabbri — Joe Veleno — Daniel Sprong
Zach Aston-Reese — Austin Czarnik — Christian Fischer
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta — Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Justin Holl, Jake Walman
Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Michael Rasmussen (upper body), Andrew Copp (fractured cheekbone)
Status report
- Copp, a forward, will not play after being injured during a with a broken cheekbone sustained in a 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.
- Lyon will make his sixth straight start.
Penguins projected lineup
Drew O’Connor — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell
Reilly Smith — Lars Eller — Valtteri Puustinen
Jesse Puljujarvi — Jeff Carter — Emil Bemstrom
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Radim Zohorna
Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Noel Acciari (lower body), Ryan Graves (concussion), John Ludvig (illness)
Status report
- Nedeljkovic will start for the 10th straight game.
- Eller is expected to be available after missing practice Wednesday because of an illness; the Penguins will monitor him leading up to game time, coach Mike Sullivan said.
