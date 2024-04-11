Projected Lineups for the Red Wings at the Penguins – 4/11/24

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at PPG Paints Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RED WINGS (38-32-8) at PENGUINS (36-30-12)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSDET, SNP, SNE, TVAS

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

David Perron — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane

Robby Fabbri — Joe Veleno — Daniel Sprong

Zach Aston-Reese — Austin Czarnik — Christian Fischer

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta — Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Justin Holl, Jake Walman

Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Michael Rasmussen (upper body), Andrew Copp (fractured cheekbone)

Status report

  • Copp, a forward, will not play after being injured during a with a broken cheekbone sustained in a 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.
  • Lyon will make his sixth straight start. 

Penguins projected lineup

Drew O’Connor — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith — Lars Eller — Valtteri Puustinen

Jesse Puljujarvi — Jeff Carter — Emil Bemstrom

Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Radim Zohorna

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Noel Acciari (lower body), Ryan Graves (concussion), John Ludvig (illness)

Status report

  • Nedeljkovic will start for the 10th straight game.
  • Eller is expected to be available after missing practice Wednesday because of an illness; the Penguins will monitor him leading up to game time, coach Mike Sullivan said.

