Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Islanders – 4/11/24

The Montreal Canadiens take on the New York Islanders tonight at UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (30-36-12) at ISLANDERS (36-27-15)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Brendan Gallagher — Alex Newhook — Joel Armia

Tanner Pearson — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson

Michael Pezzetta — Christian Dvorak — Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Mike Matheson — David Savard

Jordan Harris — Jonathan Kovacevic

Jayden Struble — Justin Barron

Samuel Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Jesse Ylonen, Colin White

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Joshua Roy (upper body)

Status report

Montembeault will make his fifth start in seven games.

More from THW:

Islanders projected lineup

Casey Cizikas — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal

Simon Holmstrom — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Pierre Engvall

Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly — Sebastian Aho

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Robert Bortuzzo, Hudson Fasching

Injured: None

Status report

Varlamov will start for the third straight game and the sixth time in eight games.

Bortuzzo will be a healthy scratch in an effort by Islanders coach Patrick Roy to keep his defensemen fresh.

More from THW: