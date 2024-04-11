Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Islanders – 4/11/24

The Montreal Canadiens take on the New York Islanders tonight at UBS Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANADIENS (30-36-12) at ISLANDERS (36-27-15)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Brendan Gallagher — Alex Newhook — Joel Armia
Tanner Pearson — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson
Michael Pezzetta — Christian Dvorak — Rafael Harvey-Pinard
Mike Matheson — David Savard
Jordan Harris — Jonathan Kovacevic
Jayden Struble — Justin Barron
Samuel Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Jesse Ylonen, Colin White
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Joshua Roy (upper body)
Status report
- Montembeault will make his fifth start in seven games.
More from THW:
- NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Red Wings, Canadiens, Oilers, Ducks
- The Unlikely Resurgence of Canadiens’ Joel Armia
- Canadiens with Milestones in Reach to End 2023-24
Islanders projected lineup
Casey Cizikas — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Simon Holmstrom — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Pierre Engvall
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly — Sebastian Aho
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Robert Bortuzzo, Hudson Fasching
Injured: None
Status report
- Varlamov will start for the third straight game and the sixth time in eight games.
- Bortuzzo will be a healthy scratch in an effort by Islanders coach Patrick Roy to keep his defensemen fresh.
More from THW:
- Who Should Be the Islanders’ Starting Goaltender in the Playoffs?
- Bridgeport Islanders’ 2023-24 Season Awards
- Dobson Joins Potvin As Only Islanders’ Defensemen With a 60-Assist Season