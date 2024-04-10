Bridgeport Islanders’ 2023-24 Season Awards

The Bridgeport Islanders are nearing the end of a disappointing 2023-24 season. With four games to go, they are in last place by seven points in the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Atlantic Division, and if nothing changes between now and the end of the season, they will come in last in the entire league. Despite their subpar record, there have been some players who have shown promise throughout the season; here are a few key players who have made an impact.

Team MVP: Ruslan Iskhakov

Ruslan Iskhakov has been undoubtedly the Islanders’ best player thus far this season. He leads the team in goals, assists, and points and has been an electrifying forward to watch in an offense that has been stagnant for the most part. He is undersized, likely the reason he has not been called up to the NHL as of yet; at 5-foot-8, 170 pounds he relies on his exceptional quickness and speed to create space for himself.

Related: Iskhakov, Dufour Carry Bridgeport Islanders Over Wolf Pack

Iskhakov represented the Islanders at the 2024 AHL All-Star game, his second appearance in a row, a piece of recognition that was undoubtedly deserved. Out of his 17 goals, several of them have been highlight-worthy, and he has been spectacular in shootouts as well, even landing himself on SportsCenter’s top ten with a between-the-legs game-winner in March. He is set to become a free agent after this season, and if he were to walk to another American team or his home country’s Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), his absence would be felt massively by the team in Bridgeport. On top of that, if he never gets the chance to prove himself at the NHL level for the Islanders, it will certainly be a “what if” that leaves a lot of fans wondering what could have been. The Islanders should try their best to keep Iskhakov in their organization next season and give him a legitimate shot to make the NHL roster, as he has top-six potential at the highest level.

Best Rookie: Matt Maggio

The arrival of Matt Maggio was highly anticipated in Bridgeport. He dominated the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2022-23, putting up a league-leading 111 points in 66 games for the Windsor Spitfires. He scored his first AHL goals in the Islanders’ opening homestand, netting one against the Utica Comets in his first game of the season at Total Mortgage Arena and following it up with another against the Hershey Bears the next day.

Matthew Maggio, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Maggio’s scoring slowed down after his hot start at home. Over a nearly three-month span from the end of October to the end of January, he scored just two goals. That his offensive production was not as high as some of his teammates was not necessarily surprising, he was just 21 years old when the season started and there were bound to be some growing pains adjusting to the professional game. His play, however, has completely taken off since the end of January. Since Jan. 26, he has a team-high 12 goals, now sitting second on the team with 16. Islanders fans should be excited about what Maggio brings to the table, and he should have a chance to make the NHL roster come next season.

Most Promising Incoming Rookie: Alex Jefferies

Alex Jefferies has provided a much-needed offensive spark late in the 2023-24 season that may have come as a surprise to some. The Islanders’ 2020 fourth-round draft pick joined the team in Bridgeport after a college career at Merrimack that saw him put up more than a point per game over the last two seasons. The 2024 Hobey Baker Award nominee has made an immediate impact at the AHL level. He recorded an assist in his first professional game, and he has now scored in three of the Islanders’ last four games. Fans should be excited to see what he brings to the table in his first full season.

Standout Players

Though the Islanders’ 2023-24 season has been a struggle, there have been some stand-out players and performances. Iskhakov has been the team’s MVP both on the stat sheet and by the eye test, and the Islanders should aim to keep him in their organization next season. Maggio has acclimated to the professional game very well, and he should compete for a roster spot in New York come training camp. Lastly, Jefferies has played just eight games for the AHL club but has shown that he has the potential to be an impact player for the team next season.