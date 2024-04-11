Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Panthers – 4/11/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Florida Panthers tonight at Amerant Bank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (26-41-12) at PANTHERS (49-24-6)
7 p.m. ET; BSFL, BSOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau — Dmitri Voronkov — Justin Danforth
Alexandre Texier — Cole Sillinger — Kirill Marchenko
Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Mathieu Olivier
James Malatesta — Brendan Gaunce — Trey Fix-Wolansky
Zach Werenski — Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov — Erik Gudbranson
Nick Blankenburg — David Jiricek
Jet Greaves
Malcolm Subban
Scratched: None
Injured: Carson Meyer (upper body), Alex Nylander (lower body), Adam Fantilli (calf laceration), (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body), Elvis Merzlikins (lower body), Jake Bean (broken hand), Daniil Tarasov (upper body), Boone Jenner (personal)
Status report
- The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate Thursday.
- Greaves will make his fourth start in five games.
- Nylander is a game-time decision after the forward missed a 5-2 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.
- Meyer, a forward, left the game Tuesday and did not return.
- Fix-Wolansky was recalled on an emergency basis from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.
Panthers projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Nick Cousins — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues
Kyle Okposo — Kevin Stenlund — Steven Lorentz
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Gustav Forsling
Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour
Uvis Balinskis — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Jonah Gadjovich, Josh Mahura, Tobias Bjornfot
Injured: Carter Verhaeghe (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (lower body)
Status report
- Bobrovsky will start.
- Lorentz and Okposo will enter the lineup in place of forwards Lomberg and Gadjovich.
- Ekman-Larsson is back in after being scratched for the first time this season Tuesday.
