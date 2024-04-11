NHL Playoff Clinching Scenarios & Storylines – 4/11/24

The NHL has 10 games scheduled for the evening of April 11, with one playoff-clinching scenario, a potential division title, and the first confirmed matchup for the first round. Here is a breakdown of everything that could happen tonight.

Playoff Clinching Scenarios

Division Title

Stars – Jets

The Dallas Stars will clinch the Central Division title if they defeat the Winnipeg Jets in any fashion. They will also move into first place in the overall standings if the New York Rangers lose their game against the Philadelphia Flyers in regulation.

The Stars have been a sneaky elite team all season long and have a chance at winning the Presidents’ Trophy for the first time since the 1998-99 season. Led by the ageless Joe Pavelski and young guns Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston, they might be one of the favorites right now to come out of the West. The Jets, meanwhile, are currently third in the division and could move into second place with a win over the Stars.

Wyatt Johnston, Dallas Stars (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

Playoff Clinching Game

Kings – Flames

The Los Angeles Kings have yet another chance to clinch a playoff spot tonight with a win over the Calgary Flames in either regulation, overtime or a shootout. They had a chance to do so against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (April 9) but lost 3-1.

The Flames have already been eliminated from playoff contention, so they will try and play the role of spoilers and put the Kings in a tough spot going into their final three games. They are not guaranteed a spot in the dance as they are only four points ahead of the St. Louis Blues, who are making a frantic push to knock them or the Vegas Golden Knights out of the playoff picture in the final week of the regular season.

Potential Playoff Matchup Could Be Decided Tonight

If the Stars do in fact win the Central Division tonight, the Avalanche and Jets would be confirmed as a first round playoff matchup. The only thing that would have to be decided is home ice. They have never faced each other in the postseason, and the Jets hold a 2-0 lead in the season series with one game remaining. A potential Game 1 exhibition could be played on April 13 at Ball Arena.