Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Sabres – 4/11/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight at KeyBank Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (37-30-11) at SABRES (37-37-5)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG-B
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael – T.J. Oshie
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson
Max Pacioretty — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn — Nic Dowd — Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Vincent Iorio — Nick Jensen
Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Ivan Miroshnichenko, Lucas Johansen, Michael Sgarbossa
Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body)
Status report
- The Capitals will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Jeff Skinner — Peyton Krebs — Jordan Greenway
Zemgus Girgensons — Tyson Jost — Lukas Rousek
Owen Power — Rasmus Dahlin
Kale Clague — Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Eric Robinson, Victor Olofsson
Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (upper body), Bowen Byram (personal)
Status report
- Byram, a defenseman, will not play.
- Clague will dress for an NHL game for the first time since Feb. 23; he has been scratched every game since being recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on March 8.
