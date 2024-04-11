Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Sabres – 4/11/24

The Washington Capitals take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight at KeyBank Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (37-30-11) at SABRES (37-37-5)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG-B

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael – T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson

Max Pacioretty — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn — Nic Dowd — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Vincent Iorio — Nick Jensen

Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Ivan Miroshnichenko, Lucas Johansen, Michael Sgarbossa

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body)

Status report

The Capitals will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn

Jeff Skinner — Peyton Krebs — Jordan Greenway

Zemgus Girgensons — Tyson Jost — Lukas Rousek

Owen Power — Rasmus Dahlin

Kale Clague — Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Eric Robinson, Victor Olofsson

Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (upper body), Bowen Byram (personal)

Status report

Byram, a defenseman, will not play.

Clague will dress for an NHL game for the first time since Feb. 23; he has been scratched every game since being recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on March 8.

