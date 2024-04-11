Auston Matthews Moves Into 3rd Place on Maple Leafs’ All-Time Goal List

During Auston Matthews‘ pursuit of 70 goals in his 2023-24 season, he is climbing the Toronto Maple Leafs’ career goal list in the process. With his 67th of his campaign against the New Jersey Devils, he surpassed Dave Keon for sole possession of the third-best goal mark in team history with 366.

One closer to 7⃣0⃣! Auston Matthews wires home his 67th goal of the season!



You simply can't leave Matthews available from there, because if you do, he takes advantage. pic.twitter.com/tdH18W39Og — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) April 11, 2024

Amazingly, Matthews is only 55 goals away from setting the team record with 421 goals to surpass Mats Sundin. With Matthews only having 559 career games under his belt versus Sundin’s 981 with Toronto, it is safe to say that he is a generational goal-scorer at this point. Darryl Sittler holds the second-place record with 389 goals, so passing him will have to come first.

As for his chances of scoring 70, they don’t seem too bad at this point. He still has the rest of his game against the Devils, plus three more to end the season. With the last few games for Toronto still meaning a lot as they trail the Florida Panthers for the second-place spot in the Atlantic Division by three points with a game in hand, Matthews will have to be at his very best.

Since the salary cap era began in the 2005-06 NHL season, nobody has scored as many goals as Matthews has in a single season. He continues to reset the definition of a modern NHL goalscorer. Additionally, with his 37th goal on home ice, Matthews set a new mark for active players. Steven Stamkos used to have the record with 36, which he set in 2011-12.