Crosby Ties Phil Esposito with 1,590 Points All-Time

As the Pittsburgh Penguins battled the Detroit Red Wings with a potential Wild Card spot on the line, Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby reached a personal milestone. His second-period goal put him at 1,590 career points in the regular season, matching the tally of the great Phil Esposito.

Crosby Reaches a New Height in Career Points

There wasn’t any time for a special celebration given that it happened in the middle of the match, but the record books will show that Thursday, April 11, 2024, was when the Nova Scotian equalled Phil Esposito in total regular season points with 1,590. Esposito’s career spanned from 1963 to 1981.

Crosby is one of the best players ever when it comes to doing damage close to the net. To that effect, he raced to the right side of Detroit’s net and expertly tapped in a pass through the crease from Bryan Rust. The goal made it 3-2 for Pittsburgh and 41 goals and counting on the season for the club’s talisman. As for the career 1,590 points, they come via 591 goals and 999 assists.

Sidney Crosby has tied Phil Esposito for the 10th most points in NHL history.



— The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) April 12, 2024

With only one week remaining on the regular season calendar, the Penguins are in a dogfight to secure one of two Wild Card spots in the Eastern Conference. The Red Wings are, in fact, one of the sides the Penguins are racing against. When in need, Sidney Crosby often comes to the rescue, with records to boot.