Jets’ Nikolaj Ehlers Scores 200th NHL Goal

Nikolaj Ehlers reached a solid career milestone for the Winnipeg Jets in a highly important game against the Dallas Stars. Scoring the 200th goal of his NHL career, he became the first Danish player to reach that mark in league history. With 453 points in 602 games, the 28-year-old has already hit some impressive marks.

Nikolaj Ehlers buries his 200th career NHL goal!



The Jets, who can surpass the Colorado Avalanche for second place in the Central Division if they beat the Stars, need every goal they can get at this stage of the season. Ehlers delivered, scoring his 24th of this campaign for 57 points in 79 contests. If he appears in the Jets’ final three games, it will be a great bounce back for him after missing 66 games over his prior three seasons.

Ehlers has been great in 2023-24 in the points department. Doing his damage with under 16 minutes of average ice time and six power-play points, he is putting in the work to put up the numbers he has. Being in the lineup has been a huge help for his Jets in just the second 100-point season in their history.