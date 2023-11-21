Jets’ Ehlers Needs to Build Upon Recent Success

The Winnipeg Jets currently find themselves in a great position in the standings. They have consistently rolled four lines while improving to an excellent 10-5-2 record on the season. This is also despite the fact their goaltending and special teams have been a large disappointment to start the 2023-24 NHL season for the team. Another inconsistency has been the play of the usually dynamic Nikolaj Ehlers, who has struggled at times.

Ehlers usually embodies the epitome of playing like he deserves more ice time, which has not been the case so far. He hasn’t quite been able to get up to full speed yet after missing nearly the entirety of training camp. As a result, the amount of scoring chances and goals scored when he’s been on the ice have been down slightly compared to previous seasons, according to MoneyPuck. As a result, he’s received the ice time he’s deserved so far. However, over the last three games, he’s been much closer to his game-breaking self.

How Last Week Went for Ehlers

The Jets played a very solid team game in a 6-3 win that could easily be attributed to the top six. Combining for five of the team’s goals the top line combined for two goals, while Ehlers and Cole Perfetti combined for three as a duo. It wasn’t the flashiest of games for the Danish winger, but it definitely seemed like the proverbial “getting the monkey off his back” game.

Ehlers scored two goals and added a fight for good measure, showcasing how if the refs aren’t going to police the game, he will. I’m kidding, as I’m sure the Jets would be much happier with Ehlers being the goal scorer and not the enforcer going forward.

Ehlers and the Jets then proceeded to drop a stinker against the Buffalo Sabres but were bailed out by solid goaltending and timely scoring. The timely scoring was courtesy of an Ehlers knuckle-puck from the point right before he went for a change. As the old saying goes, “you have to be good to be lucky and lucky to be good.” This shot by Ehlers was both lucky and good. Stealing a win and Ehlers scoring a crucial goal is enough to give off good vibes and live to see another day for the Jets.

Which is exactly what happened as the Jets thoroughly dismantled the Arizona Coyotes in a very entertaining “Hockey Night in Canada” tilt that saw seven total goals be scored and one fight in the second period in a 5-2 win. Ehlers didn’t get on the stat sheet for any points, but he and his line were dominant, outscoring the Coyotes 1-0 and outshooting them 8-3 at even strength. The majority of praise during this Jets hot streak is rightfully going to Kyle Connor at the moment, but three solid performances by Ehlers have definitely helped the Jets win three of their most recent games.

A Solid Week to Build on Going Forward

Ehlers had himself a very good week, scoring three goals (two of which were scored five-on-five), taking five shots and totalling 11 penalty minutes. Now, he and the Jets can enjoy a couple of days of rest before they head to the state of Florida for two big-time matchups against the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning. If Ehlers and the second-line can continue to do consistent damage like they did this past week, next week could be another productive week for Winnipeg in proving they are a legitimate cup contender this season. Adding an in-form Ehlers and soon recovered Gabriel Vilardi to a team that is already mostly firing on all cylinders right now could spell disaster for the rest of the league.