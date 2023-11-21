Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Klingberg, Nylander & Steeves

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at some of the situations the team has been dealing with since (and during) its time in Sweden. There are a number of choices that could be made.

I think that the space between now and Friday’s road game in Chicago against Connor Bedard and his Blackhawks teammates will be a time for much conversation and consideration.

Item One: John Klingberg’s Uncertain Future with the Maple Leafs”

The Maple Leafs signing of John Klingberg was supposed to boost their offensive presence and power play effectiveness. However, the reality has fallen short of expectations. In 14 games this season, Klingberg has yet to score a goal. He’s managed only five assists and has put up a poor minus-7 rating. Specifically, his defensive play has been subpar.

The Klingberg experiment has to have raised questions within the Maple Leafs organization. The defenseman has struggled both offensively and defensively. His on-ice performance has not aligned with anyone’s best expectations, and the situation created has been challenging for the team.

Compounding the issue, Klingberg recently left practice after just ten minutes due to an undisclosed injury. Since that time, there’s been speculation that he’s headed for long-term injury reserve (LTIR). That adds extra uncertainty to where he stands with the team.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe acknowledged the seriousness of Klingberg’s situation. He noted that the team has explored “aggressive treatment options” with Klingberg, but the recovery process is proving to be prolonged. That Klingberg is struggling to be comfortable on the ice remains evident to the eye test.

The defenseman’s struggles persist. As a result, the Maple Leafs are faced with a difficult decision with Klingberg’s future with the club. If he were to join the LTIR, on one hand, it would offer some salary-cap relief. The question is whether the team has adequate depth to cover for him.

So far, William Lagesson and Simon Benoit have played better than expected. That helps. As well, Conor Timmins seems close to returning. However, Timothy Liljegren seems a long way away from returning to the ice.

In short, the team’s defensive lineup is dynamic (to put it nicely). There’s also concern with Mark Giordano’s ice time adding up. Last season, he played well but tuckered out at the end of the season, and during the postseason, he just wasn’t the player he was earlier in the year.

With Klingberg, the team finds itself at a crossroads. There are a few days of rest and consideration before Friday’s next game. During that time, evaluating the best course of action for the team will likely be on the agenda. The situation is certainly one for fans to keep an eye on.

Item Two: William Nylander’s MVP Performance Is Defining Moment

The weekend in Sweden will be one to remember for the Maple Leafs but especially for its star player William Nylander. It might have been his defining moment – the moment where his value to the team was crystallized. The truth emerging is that Nylander is no longer a second fiddle on this team. He might become, and has been this season, the team’s MVP.

One thing is certain, Nylander is a player who’s now residing in the upper echelons of the entire NHL. Nylander’s performance over the weekend showed his ability to drive the team forward and solidified his status as one of the league’s elite players. There were times on the ice when he almost seemed to be toying with the opposition’s defense, drawing them into a plan he had to then deliver the puck to a wide-open teammate for an easy score. He’s both a scorer and an elite playmaker.

The epitome of the weekend was the surge of attention Nylander attracted. Fans lined up around the block in his hometown to get his autograph and to chat. His father Micheal was gobsmacked by his play – especially the brilliant overtime winner against the Minnesota Wild.

On the ice, Nylander was amazing. In the first game against the Detroit Red Wings, he led a remarkable comeback by helping to erase a 2-0 deficit with a stellar three-point performance. He was the well-deserved player of the game. Nylander’s weekend heroics continued with his equally beautiful overtime winner.

All in all, fans witnessed Nylander’s skill, finesse, and ability to change games with his play. I cannot imagine what the team’s record this season would be without him. Talk of trading him seems beyond silly. While no one is indispensable, Nylander seems to be close for the Maple Leafs. The team is coming to rely on him and to thrive under his influence.

Now, it would seem that the Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving needs to somehow secure Nylander as a cornerstone of this team moving forward.

Item Three: Alex Steeves Shines as Marlies Split Weekend Series Against Moose

The American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies played two games against the Manitoba Moose over the weekend. They won one and lost the second. The games showed the dominance of Alex Steeves, who has been on a scoring streak recently. His game seems to be growing in leaps and bounds.

Even when the Marlies lost, Steeves continued to shine. He blocked a shot and converted by scoring a breakaway goal. Another player Maple Leafs fans might want to watch out for is Kieffer Bellows. Bellows is signed to a professional tryout with the Marlies, but he’s proving to be a great young talent – if only at the AHL level. I’d be surprised if the Maple Leafs didn’t sign him to some kind of contract.

But Steeves, in particular, has been a revelation. He’s second in AHL scoring (both goals and points) to former Maple Leafs player Adam Gaudette. Steeves scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season and is now on an impressive 11-game point streak.

Depending on what the Maple Leafs decide to do with Ryan Reaves, who seems on the outside looking in, will Steeves get a call-up to the NHL?

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs’ recent healthy scratch of Ryan Reaves has created an opening on the team’s fourth line. So far, Bobby McMann has filled that role admirably. McMann brings size, speed, and scoring ability to that position. Right now, I can’t imagine what the team’s brain trust is thinking about what to do with Reaves.

I’m guessing that with the confluence of injuries to the blue line and the ability of the young players who can rise up from the Marlies, Reaves’ time on the roster might be in jeopardy. There’s no logical sense in keeping him around and drawing valuable resources away from the team. Steeves’ outstanding play is also making a strong case for a call-up.

I have obviously not been privy to any team decision-making, but the space between games seems both a time to rest and recover and a time for some new ideas to emerge. I’m watching for something to happen – soon.