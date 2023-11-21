NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets, Avalanche, Canucks, Islanders

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Columbus Blue Jackets are said to be a team on the verge of big changes, but their President is saying the won’t jump into panic moves. In Colorado, the Avalanche might be looking for some depth scoring. The Vancouver Canucks continue to get mentioned in trade rumors and, finally, the New York Islanders are cooking something up behind the scenes.

Blue Jackets Support Coach Vincent Pascal

With the team struggling and a lot of chatter surrounding their group, The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline recently spoke with the Blue Jackets’ President of Hockey Operations, John Davidson. Even with a nine-game losing streak and players being benched or scratched, Davidson says no rash changes are coming.

Pascal Vincent, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

No rash moves right now. We’re in a business here where we have people (majority owner John P. McConnell) above us. They’re about as good as it gets. We stay in constant contact. We just keep riding this, keep pushing. No white flags. No sense of ‘woe is me.’ Woe is me does not work. source – ‘Blue Jackets’ John Davidson: ‘No rash moves’ coming for struggling team’ – Aaron Portzline – The Athletic – 11/21/2023

Meanwhile, an injury update, Damon Severson is expected to miss approximately six weeks after suffering an oblique injury in Sunday’s game at Philadelphia.

Avalanche Need to Add

During his latest “32 Thoughts” podcast, Elliotte Friedman said Artturi Lehkonen’s injury is pretty significant of the Avalanche. As a result (and maybe not exclusively because of it) the team is in the market to add some depth scoring. It was not made clear who they have their eyes on or what they would move off of the roster to get what they need.

Canucks Still Looking at Trades

In a recent mailbag segment, Patrick Johnston The Province was asked if the Canucks are continuing to search for more defensive depth with Carson Soucy sidelined for six to eight weeks. Johnston confirmed the Canucks interest in the Flames’ Nikita Zadorov since before last summer’s draft. His teammate Chris Tanev loved his time playing in Vancouver and would probably welcome a return, even though there are conflicting reports are Tanev’s interest in returning.

Latest News & Highlight

The Flames aren’t keen on trading with the Canucks so Vancouver might have to find an Eastern Conference club willing to swing a three-team deal. Meanwhile, it is being reported that the Canucks are one of many teams going after Ethan Bear. “I’ve been told the Canucks will be aggressive when it comes to signing Bear,” Rick Dhaliwal said on the Donnie & Dhali Show. “They’re working the phones trying to get a defenseman right now.”

Related: Canucks Should Not Trade Hoglander for Help on Defence

However, one problem for the Canucks is that they currently have no available cap space, and would need to make room via trade in order to facilitate a signing of Bear.

Johnston also notes the Canucks would also like to add another winger or two. He writes:

The Canucks are now in a position where they should be looking to add players who can fill roles better than the current players on hand and push those players down the lineup. source – ‘Canucks mailbag: It’s crunch time’ – Patrick Johnston – The Province – 11/17/2023

New York Islanders Are Up to Something

Friedman also noted on the 32 Thoughts podcast that Islanders’ GM Lou Lamoriello is working behind the scenes and trying to get something done. It’s not clear what move he’s trying to make, but Friedman noted, “But I do think that he’s up to some stuff. I think he was talking to a lot of GMs at this meeting, or the word was getting around that he was asking what’s out there.” He added, “I really, I think they’re looking for a scorer. They’ve been looking for a scorer for a while. I definitely think they’re still looking for another one.”

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter

There’s a belief that maybe the Islanders are Flames are talking, with one of the Flames available defenseman being part of the conversation.