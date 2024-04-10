NHL Rumors: Flyers, Coyotes, Oilers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, at least one source out of the Philadelphia Flyers organization has shot down any rumors that John Tortorella is on his way out. Meanwhile, the NHL is creating at least one version of the 2024-25 schedule under the assumption the Coyotes will have moved to Utah. The Edmonton Oilers are dealing with a minor injury to Connor McDavid and what is the latest on Matt Murray out of Toronto?

Tortorella Not Leaving for Being Fired by Flyers

There is a lot of talk out of Philadelphia that John Tortorella has lost the room and questions about whether he’s the right person to lead a team that has had the wheels fall off in recent weeks. Tortorella noted after the 9-3 loss to Montreal, “It’s a good group. It’s a good group of pros, I’m frustrated for them. This is rock bottom tonight.” He also said a few days ago, “If players are going to quit on me because I’m trying to make them better people and better athletes you’ve got the wrong damn coach here.”

As per Darren Dreger of TSN:

We can all appreciate the speculation. And when it comes to John Tortorella and the stories that follow, there’s always speculation. As for his future as head coach…a Flyers management source says “Torts is not leaving the bench”. He still has the fire…no question about that.

The Flyers haven’t won a game in the past eight and have fallen out of a playoff spot.

Coyotes Situation Fluid; NHL Not Sure They’ll Be in Arizona

As per Frank Seravalli, the NHL insider claims his source notes the NHL is drafting two schedule versions for next season. One includes the Coyotes playing out of Arizona. The other doesn’t. The second schedule is being drafted under the assumption that the team will be relocated and playing out of Salt Lake City, Utah. He writes, “Fluid situation. Lots of moving parts. Details on dual paths and a potential transaction.”

McDavid Might Miss Some Time for the Oilers

** Update: Tom Gazzola reports McDavid skated on his own today and is a game-time decision against the Golden Knights.

Connor McDavid skated this morning, according to Kris Knoblauch.



Says he doesn’t want McDavid to rush things but will leave it up to his player to decide if his body is good to go for tonight. Says McDavid will be a game time decision. — Tom Gazzola (@TomGazzola) April 10, 2024

Connor McDavid will not play Wednesday night for the Edmonton Oilers as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights. He’s dealing with a lower-body issue that occurred during the Oilers’ recent win over the Calgary Flames. Edmonton is taking a precautionary measure by keeping him out, even though it’s said the injury isn’t overly serious.

Is it expected McDavid will play before the end of the regular season. The Oilers will be cautious though and McDavid likely isn’t going to win the scoring title with this news.

The Oilers called Dylan Holloway up from Bakersfield on Tuesday and this will be a good opportunity for him to produce in the NHL after going on an incredible hot streak in the AHL.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are anticipated to provide an update this week on goaltender Matt Murray, who has been sidelined for the season on long-term injured reserve. Murray underwent bilateral hip surgery in October and received a recovery timeline of six to eight months post-operation. He has yet to participate in a practice session.

“There’s an expectation this week that Matt Murray’s situation will be updated. We do know that he was due to see another specialist after he had the hip surgery back in the fall,” stated TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston during Insider Trading. The next stage would be getting cleared to join the team at practice. He could go on a conditioning loan if things look good.

Currently, Toronto boasts three goaltenders on their active roster.