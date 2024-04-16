Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Jets – 4/16/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight at the Canada Life Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (33-34-13) at JETS (50-24-6)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ROOT-NW+

Kraken projected lineup

Andre Burakovsky — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Kailer Yamamoto — Jared McCann

Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tomas Tatar — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Brandon Tanev

Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin — Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Cale Fleury, Eeli Tolvanen

Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)

Status report

Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said Dunn, a defenseman, did not travel and will miss the remainder of the season.

Bellemare enters the lineup in place of Tolvanen, a forward.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Sean Monahan — Tyler Toffoli

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Dylan Samberg

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, David Gustafsson, Cole Perfetti, Nate Schmidt, Colin Miller

Injured: None

Status report

Niederreiter is expected to return after missing five games with a deep leg laceration sustained in the third period against the Los Angeles Kings on April 1. He would replace Gustafsson, a forward.

