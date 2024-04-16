Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Jets – 4/16/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight at the Canada Life Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (33-34-13) at JETS (50-24-6)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ROOT-NW+
Kraken projected lineup
Andre Burakovsky — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Kailer Yamamoto — Jared McCann
Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tomas Tatar — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Brandon Tanev
Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin — Justin Schultz
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Cale Fleury, Eeli Tolvanen
Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)
Status report
- Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said Dunn, a defenseman, did not travel and will miss the remainder of the season.
- Bellemare enters the lineup in place of Tolvanen, a forward.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Sean Monahan — Tyler Toffoli
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Dylan Samberg
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, David Gustafsson, Cole Perfetti, Nate Schmidt, Colin Miller
Injured: None
Status report
- Niederreiter is expected to return after missing five games with a deep leg laceration sustained in the third period against the Los Angeles Kings on April 1. He would replace Gustafsson, a forward.
