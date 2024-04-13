Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Avalanche – 4/13/24

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
JETS (49-24-6) at AVALANCHE (49-24-6)
4 p.m. ET; ALT, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Sean Monahan — Tyler Toffoli
David Gustafsson — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon — Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg — Logan Stanley
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti, Nate Schmidt, Colin Miller
Injured: Nino Niederreiter (leg laceration)
Status report
- Niederreiter, a forward, participated in practice Friday but will miss his fifth straight game; Jets coach Rick Bowness said he’s hopeful Niederreiter can return against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.
- Winnipeg is expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-0 win at the Dallas Stars on Thursday.
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Artturi Lehkonen
Valeri Nichushkin — Casey Mittelstadt — Mikko Rantanen
Zach Parise — Ross Colton — Brandon Duhaime
Yakov Trenin — Andrew Cogliano — Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Jack Johnson — Sean Walker
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Caleb Jones
Injured: Miles Wood (lower body)
Status report
- Rantanen was a full participant in practice Friday and is expected to return after missing two games in concussion protocol.
- Wood, a forward, also practiced Friday but is expected to miss his third straight game.
