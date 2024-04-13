Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Avalanche – 4/13/24

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

JETS (49-24-6) at AVALANCHE (49-24-6)

4 p.m. ET; ALT, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Sean Monahan — Tyler Toffoli

David Gustafsson — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — Vladislav Namestnikov — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon — Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg — Logan Stanley

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti, Nate Schmidt, Colin Miller

Injured: Nino Niederreiter (leg laceration)

Status report

Niederreiter, a forward, participated in practice Friday but will miss his fifth straight game; Jets coach Rick Bowness said he’s hopeful Niederreiter can return against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

Winnipeg is expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-0 win at the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

More from THW:

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Artturi Lehkonen

Valeri Nichushkin — Casey Mittelstadt — Mikko Rantanen

Zach Parise — Ross Colton — Brandon Duhaime

Yakov Trenin — Andrew Cogliano — Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Jack Johnson — Sean Walker

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Caleb Jones

Injured: Miles Wood (lower body)

Status report

Rantanen was a full participant in practice Friday and is expected to return after missing two games in concussion protocol.

Wood, a forward, also practiced Friday but is expected to miss his third straight game.

More from THW: