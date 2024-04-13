Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Flyers – 4/13/24

The New Jersey Devils take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
DEVILS (38-37-5) at FLYERS (37-32-11)
5 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP
Devils projected lineup
Graeme Clarke — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Shane Bowers — Alexander Holtz
Kurtis MacDermid — Chris Tierney — Nolan Foote
Luke Hughes — John Marino
Kevin Bahl — Brendan Smith
Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Brian Halonen, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Nathan Bastian (lower body), Curtis Lazar (upper body), Tomas Nosek (undisclosed)
Status report
- Neither team practiced Friday or was scheduled to hold a morning skate Saturday.
- Allen could make his third straight start.
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster — Ryan Poehling — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Bobby Brink
Noah Cates — Sean Couturier — Garnet Hathaway
Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Cam Atkinson
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula — Erik Johnson
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Olle Lycksell, Denis Gurianov, Marc Staal, Ronnie Attard, Adam Ginning, Ryan Johansen
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Status report
- The Flyers likely will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 win at the Rangers on Thursday.
