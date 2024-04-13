Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Flyers – 4/13/24

The New Jersey Devils take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

DEVILS (38-37-5) at FLYERS (37-32-11)

5 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP

Devils projected lineup

Graeme Clarke — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat — Shane Bowers — Alexander Holtz

Kurtis MacDermid — Chris Tierney — Nolan Foote

Luke Hughes — John Marino

Kevin Bahl — Brendan Smith

Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Brian Halonen, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Nathan Bastian (lower body), Curtis Lazar (upper body), Tomas Nosek (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team practiced Friday or was scheduled to hold a morning skate Saturday.

Allen could make his third straight start.

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster — Ryan Poehling — Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Bobby Brink

Noah Cates — Sean Couturier — Garnet Hathaway

Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Cam Atkinson

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula — Erik Johnson

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Olle Lycksell, Denis Gurianov, Marc Staal, Ronnie Attard, Adam Ginning, Ryan Johansen

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Status report

The Flyers likely will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 win at the Rangers on Thursday.

