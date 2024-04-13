Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Panthers – 4/13/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

SABRES (38-37-5) at PANTHERS (50-24-6)

5 p.m. ET; BSFL, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn

Jeff Skinner — Peyton Krebs — Jordan Greenway

Zemgus Girgensons — Tyson Jost — Lukas Rousek

Owen Power — Rasmus Dahlin

Kale Clague — Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Eric Robinson, Victor Olofsson

Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (upper body), Bowen Byram (personal)

Status report

Luukkonen is expected to make his seventh straight start.

Panthers projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues

Kyle Okposo — Kevin Stenlund — Steven Lorentz

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Gustav Forsling

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Uvis Balinskis — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Jonah Gadjovich, Josh Mahura, Tobias Bjornfot

Injured: Carter Verhaeghe (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (lower body)

Status report

Bennett did not practice Friday but is expected to play.

