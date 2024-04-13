Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Panthers – 4/13/24

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
SABRES (38-37-5) at PANTHERS (50-24-6)
5 p.m. ET; BSFL, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Jeff Skinner — Peyton Krebs — Jordan Greenway
Zemgus Girgensons — Tyson Jost — Lukas Rousek
Owen Power — Rasmus Dahlin
Kale Clague — Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Eric Robinson, Victor Olofsson
Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (upper body), Bowen Byram (personal)
Status report
- Luukkonen is expected to make his seventh straight start.
More from THW:
- Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs Sabres – 4/11/24
- Sabres’ Luukkonen Deserves to Be Team’s Masterton Nominee
- Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Stars – 4/9/24
Panthers projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Nick Cousins — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues
Kyle Okposo — Kevin Stenlund — Steven Lorentz
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Gustav Forsling
Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour
Uvis Balinskis — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Jonah Gadjovich, Josh Mahura, Tobias Bjornfot
Injured: Carter Verhaeghe (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (lower body)
Status report
- Bennett did not practice Friday but is expected to play.
More from THW:
- Panthers Facing Numerous Opportunities in Final Week
- Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Panthers – 4/11/24
- Projected Lineups for the Senators vs. Panthers – 04/09/24