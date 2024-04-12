Flyers’ Playoff Hopes Still Alive Following 4-1 Win vs. Rangers

With their 4-1 win over the league-leading New York Rangers, the Philadelphia Flyers ended their eight-game losing streak in style. Avoiding their third straight season with a double-digit losing streak, this was a must-win contest for the Orange and Black if they wanted even the slightest chance of making the postseason. What were some takeaways?

All of the Flyers’ Issues Vanished

In a complete shift of the past two weeks, the Flyers were pretty great in all areas instead of poor in every single one. They created a lot of good chances, their finishing was very strong, they played solid defensively, and they got the elite goaltending they have been so used to getting in big games. It was a complete shift of what they had shown even just a few days prior.

Since around the middle of January, the Flyers have been getting horrific goaltending. Without a single goaltender above a .870 save percentage (SV%) since that time, it’s a miracle that the Flyers are still in the playoff race. Considering the numbers in net coupled with their anemic offense at times, they are really lucky to be in the race.

Related: 3 Reasons for the Flyers’ End-Of-Season Collapse in 2023-24

In this game when they needed it most, literally everything went right at once. When things are bad, they are really bad for the Orange and Black to the tune of a 9-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. When they are good, they can handle their business against pretty much anyone.

The Flyers are the epitome of an all-or-nothing team. If they do end up making the postseason, this is what makes them a formidable opponent. At their worst, they will lose to anyone in remarkable fashion. At their best, they will beat anyone in remarkable fashion. Against the Rangers, they got the latter.

Brink Should Continue to Play Important Minutes

Head coach John Tortorella finally gave 22-year-old rookie Bobby Brink a chance to shine in this one, and he absolutely ran with it. While he only scored a single goal, he was arguably the Flyers’ best player in the game. He was very involved playing with Morgan Frost and Owen Tippett at times, and he was a great linemate for those two. He finished with 14:26 of total ice time, but his impact was felt.

Bobby Brink of the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Brink, despite showcasing this ability quite frequently, has been a fixture on the fourth line or as a healthy scratch altogether much too often this season. When he has played and gotten a chance to make an impact, he has easily been one of the Flyers’ best six players on the offense. He proved to Tortorella that he deserves more looks. Considering he had the game-winning goal, he could be essential to the Flyers’ playoff dreams.

Playoffs Unlikely But Still Possible

After the Flyers’ win, they have 16.6 percent odds to make the postseason. With just two games left, there’s not much damage they can do on their own. Even if they don’t control their own destiny, not all hope should be lost. What needs to happen around them for the playoffs to still be in play?

As soon as the Flyers’ Saturday contest against the New Jersey Devils, they can be in a playoff position — but not clinch one officially — as long as a few things happen. If they win, the Detroit Red Wings lose against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Pittsburgh Penguins lose against the Boston Bruins in regulation, and the Washington Capitals lose against the Tampa Bay Lightning, then the final wild card spot will belong to Philadelphia momentarily.

The Flyers, with the Devils and Capitals left, don’t have the toughest of schedules with two fringe playoff teams who will likely finish in the 80-90 point range. With both of those games at home, Philadelphia should have a slight advantage in each of them. The Devils, even without star forward Jack Hughes, could be a sneaky-tough opponent. A Rangers-esque effort will be required.

If the Flyers go 2-0-0 with two regulation wins, the Penguins go 1-2-0, the Capitals go 2-1-0, and the Red Wings go 2-1-0, Philadelphia will make the postseason. At this point, the Flyers themselves are their own biggest enemy. Their fate is more or less in their own hands.

Next up, the Flyers will have the Devils come into Wells Fargo Center for Wayne Simmonds to be honored on April 13. Everything is on the line in this do-or-die contest and one of the best all-around players in team history will be there to witness it.