Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Capitals – 4/13/24

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

LIGHTNING (44-27-8) at CAPITALS (37-31-11)

5:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSFLX

Lightning projected lineup

Anthony Duclair — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Steven Stamkos

Michael Eyssimont — Nicholas Paul — Mitchell Chaffee

Conor Sheary — Luke Glendening — Tanner Jeannot

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Nick Perbix — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Matt Dumba

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Matt Tomkins

Scratched: Austin Watson

Injured: Haydn Fleury (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (leg surgery), Tyler Motte (lower body)

Status report

Duclair practiced Friday after missing a 3-2 shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday because of an illness.

Motte, a forward, is day to day. He left during the second period against Ottawa and was helped off the ice after blocking a shot with his right skate.

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson

Max Pacioretty — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn — Nic Dowd — Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary — John Carlson

Vincent Iorio — Nick Jensen

Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Ivan Miroshnichenko, Lucas Johansen, Michael Sgarbossa

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body)

Status report

Sandin, a defenseman, is unlikely to return before the end of the regular season, Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said.

