Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Capitals – 4/13/24

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
LIGHTNING (44-27-8) at CAPITALS (37-31-11)
5:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSFLX
Lightning projected lineup
Anthony Duclair — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Steven Stamkos
Michael Eyssimont — Nicholas Paul — Mitchell Chaffee
Conor Sheary — Luke Glendening — Tanner Jeannot
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Nick Perbix — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Matt Dumba
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Matt Tomkins
Scratched: Austin Watson
Injured: Haydn Fleury (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (leg surgery), Tyler Motte (lower body)
Status report
- Duclair practiced Friday after missing a 3-2 shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday because of an illness.
- Motte, a forward, is day to day. He left during the second period against Ottawa and was helped off the ice after blocking a shot with his right skate.
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Connor McMichael — T.J. Oshie
Aliaksei Protas — Dylan Strome — Tom Wilson
Max Pacioretty — Hendrix Lapierre — Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn — Nic Dowd — Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary — John Carlson
Vincent Iorio — Nick Jensen
Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Ivan Miroshnichenko, Lucas Johansen, Michael Sgarbossa
Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body)
Status report
- Sandin, a defenseman, is unlikely to return before the end of the regular season, Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said.
