Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Stars – 4/13/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
KRAKEN (33-32-13) at STARS (50-21-9)
3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360
Kraken projected lineup
Andre Burakovsky — Matty Beniers — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Jaden Schwartz — Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen — Jared McCann — Tye Kartye
Brandon Tanev — Yanni Gourde — Kailer Yamamoto
Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin — Justin Schultz
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Tomas Tatar
Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)
Status report
- The Kraken reassigned forwards Shane Wright, Logan Morrison and Ryan Winterton to Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday.
More from THW:
- Ryker Evans Should Be a Part of Kraken’s Future Defense
- Projected Lineups for the Coyotes vs. Kraken – 4/9/24
- Seattle Kraken 2023-24 Obituary: Sunken Playoff Hopes
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven
Craig Smith — Radek Faksa — Sam Steel
Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea
Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Status report
- Pavelski and Seguin each did not practice Friday for maintenance; each is expected to play Saturday.
More from THW:
- How GM Nill Turned the Dallas Stars Into a Juggernaut
- Dallas Stars May Be Team to Beat for 2024 Stanley Cup
- Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Stars – 4/9/24