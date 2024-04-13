Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Stars – 4/13/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

KRAKEN (33-32-13) at STARS (50-21-9)

3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360

Kraken projected lineup

Andre Burakovsky — Matty Beniers — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare — Jaden Schwartz — Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen — Jared McCann — Tye Kartye

Brandon Tanev — Yanni Gourde — Kailer Yamamoto

Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin — Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Tomas Tatar

Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)

Status report

The Kraken reassigned forwards Shane Wright, Logan Morrison and Ryan Winterton to Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven

Craig Smith — Radek Faksa — Sam Steel

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Status report

Pavelski and Seguin each did not practice Friday for maintenance; each is expected to play Saturday.

