Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Rangers – 4/13/24

The New York Islanders take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

ISLANDERS (37-27-15) at RANGERS (53-23-4)

12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS

Islanders projected lineup

Casey Cizikas — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal

Simon Holmstrom — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Pierre Engvall

Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly — Sebastian Aho

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Robert Bortuzzo, Hudson Fasching

Injured: None

Status report

The Islanders did not practice Friday.

Dobson’s status is unclear after he sustained an upper-body injury in a 3-2 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday; if Dobson is unable to play, defensemen Bolduc and Bortuzzo are the options to replace him.

Sorokin will start after Varlamov started the past three games.

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider

Erik Gustafsson — Jacob Trouba

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body)

Status report

The Rangers practiced Friday with Trouba paired with Gustafsson and Schneider paired with Miller; Trouba had been playing with Miller, Schneider with Gustafsson.

Rempe is expected to enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games, replacing Brodzinski, a forward.

Chytil practiced Friday for the first time since Jan. 26, when he had a setback in his recovery from an upper-body injury sustained Nov. 2; the forward won’t play Saturday, but can be a full participant in practice and could play during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

