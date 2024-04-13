Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Rangers – 4/13/24

The New York Islanders take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
ISLANDERS (37-27-15) at RANGERS (53-23-4)
12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS
Islanders projected lineup
Casey Cizikas — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Simon Holmstrom — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Pierre Engvall
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly — Sebastian Aho
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Robert Bortuzzo, Hudson Fasching
Injured: None
Status report
- The Islanders did not practice Friday.
- Dobson’s status is unclear after he sustained an upper-body injury in a 3-2 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday; if Dobson is unable to play, defensemen Bolduc and Bortuzzo are the options to replace him.
- Sorokin will start after Varlamov started the past three games.
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider
Erik Gustafsson — Jacob Trouba
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body)
Status report
- The Rangers practiced Friday with Trouba paired with Gustafsson and Schneider paired with Miller; Trouba had been playing with Miller, Schneider with Gustafsson.
- Rempe is expected to enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past two games, replacing Brodzinski, a forward.
- Chytil practiced Friday for the first time since Jan. 26, when he had a setback in his recovery from an upper-body injury sustained Nov. 2; the forward won’t play Saturday, but can be a full participant in practice and could play during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
