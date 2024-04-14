Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Blues – 4/14/24

The Seattle Kraken travel east to take on the St. Louis Blues in a Sunday matinee. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (33-33-13) at BLUES (42-33-5)
1 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT
Kraken projected lineup
Andre Burakovsky — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Jared McCann — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Eeli Tolvanen — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev
Tomas Tatar — Kailer Yamamoto — Tye Kartye
Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin — Justin Schultz
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Cale Fleury
Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)
Status report
- Dunn, a defenseman, is not expected to play the rest of the season.
- Daccord is expected to start after Grubauer made 28 saves in a 3-1 loss at the Dallas Stars on Saturday.
Blues projected lineup
Brayden Schenn — Robert Thomas — Zack Bolduc
Brandon Saad — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko — Kevin Hayes — Kasperi Kapanen
Nathan Walker — Zach Dean — Sammy Blais
Scott Perunovich — Colton Parayko
Nick Leddy — Matthew Kessel
Marco Scandella — Tyler Tucker
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov
Injured: Torey Krug (upper body), Justin Faulk (upper body), Jake Neighbours (upper body)
Status report
- Hayes will replace Alexandrov, a forward, after being a healthy scratch the past two games and three of the past four. … Neighbours, a forward, likely will not play the rest of the regular season.
- Krug, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game but has not been ruled out for the regular-season finale at the Stars on Wednesday.
- Hofer will start Sunday and Binnington will play at Dallas, coach Drew Bannister said.
- Faulk, a defenseman, has been shut down the rest of the season.
