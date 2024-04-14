Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Blues – 4/14/24

The Seattle Kraken travel east to take on the St. Louis Blues in a Sunday matinee. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (33-33-13) at BLUES (42-33-5)

1 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT

Kraken projected lineup

Andre Burakovsky — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Jared McCann — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eeli Tolvanen — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev

Tomas Tatar — Kailer Yamamoto — Tye Kartye

Ryker Evans — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin — Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Cale Fleury

Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)

Status report

Dunn, a defenseman, is not expected to play the rest of the season.

Daccord is expected to start after Grubauer made 28 saves in a 3-1 loss at the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

Blues projected lineup

Brayden Schenn — Robert Thomas — Zack Bolduc

Brandon Saad — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko — Kevin Hayes — Kasperi Kapanen

Nathan Walker — Zach Dean — Sammy Blais

Scott Perunovich — Colton Parayko

Nick Leddy — Matthew Kessel

Marco Scandella — Tyler Tucker

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov

Injured: Torey Krug (upper body), Justin Faulk (upper body), Jake Neighbours (upper body)

Status report

Hayes will replace Alexandrov, a forward, after being a healthy scratch the past two games and three of the past four. … Neighbours, a forward, likely will not play the rest of the regular season.

Krug, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game but has not been ruled out for the regular-season finale at the Stars on Wednesday.

Hofer will start Sunday and Binnington will play at Dallas, coach Drew Bannister said.

Faulk, a defenseman, has been shut down the rest of the season.

