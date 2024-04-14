Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Golden Knights – 4/14/24

The Colorado Avalanche will face the Vegas Golden Knights in a Sunday matinee. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

3:30 p.m. MAX, truTV, TNT

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Artturi Lehkonen

Valeri Nichushkin — Casey Mittelstadt — Mikko Rantanen

Zach Parise — Ross Colton — Brandon Duhaime

Yakov Trenin — Andrew Cogliano — Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Caleb Jones — Josh Manson

Jack Johnson — Sean Walker

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: None

Injured: Samuel Girard (upper body), Miles Wood (lower body)

Status report

Girard sustained an upper-body injury in the Avalanche’s 7-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday

Georgiev may start for the Avalanche; he was pulled after allowing four goals on 15 shots against the Jets.

More from THW:

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Chandler Stephenson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Anthony Mantha

Paul Cotter — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Nicolas Hague

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Michael Amadio, Alec Martinez

Injured: Alex Pietrangelo (illness), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen)

Status report

The Golden Knights will dress the same 18 skaters as they did in a 7-2 victory against the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

More from THW: