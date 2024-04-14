Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Golden Knights – 4/14/24

The Colorado Avalanche will face the Vegas Golden Knights in a Sunday matinee. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (49-25-6) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (43-28-8)
3:30 p.m. MAX, truTV, TNT
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Artturi Lehkonen
Valeri Nichushkin — Casey Mittelstadt — Mikko Rantanen
Zach Parise — Ross Colton — Brandon Duhaime
Yakov Trenin — Andrew Cogliano — Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Caleb Jones — Josh Manson
Jack Johnson — Sean Walker
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: None
Injured: Samuel Girard (upper body), Miles Wood (lower body)
Status report
- Girard sustained an upper-body injury in the Avalanche’s 7-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday
- Georgiev may start for the Avalanche; he was pulled after allowing four goals on 15 shots against the Jets.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault
Chandler Stephenson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Anthony Mantha
Paul Cotter — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin — Nicolas Hague
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Michael Amadio, Alec Martinez
Injured: Alex Pietrangelo (illness), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen)
Status report
- The Golden Knights will dress the same 18 skaters as they did in a 7-2 victory against the Minnesota Wild on Friday.
