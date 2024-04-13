NHL Rumors: Coyotes, Golden Knights, Maple Leafs, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Arizona Coyotes are being relocated to Utah. When will that take place if it becomes official? Meanwhile, Mark Stone returned to practice with the Vegas Golden Knights, which has more than a few people calling foul. Connor McDavid spoke about his injury situation, and the Toronto Maple Leafs have assigned Matt Murray to the AHL.

Coyotes Relocating to Salt Lake City

According to several sources, Arizona Coyotes players and staff were informed before Friday’s game against the Oilers that the Coyotes franchise is relocating to Utah. There is some upset among some of the players about the move, so there will be attempts to make sure people get a chance to visit the area to make arrangements and visit the facilities.

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter

Elliotte Friedman writes that some sources suggest an official announcement could come as early as Wednesday but that isn’t guaranteed based on the complexity and time required to finalize these types of transactions. Pierre LeBrun posted, “No question the NHL continues to work at a solution to move the Coyotes to Salt Lake City. That’s the end game.” He adds, “But sources involved share tonight that there are still major issues to be resolved. Complicated transaction. Still a fluid situation.”

Related: NHL Projected Lineups, Starting Goalies, Injuries, Updates

If the Coyotes do move, there is speculation that new owner Ryan Smith could be a big buyer this summer. He’ll be motivated to make Salt Lake City a strong hockey destination. Emily Kaplan of ESPN writes that government officials in Utah are behind the move and have agreed to work to build a new arena. She writes:

The plan is for the team to play at the Delta Center, which is owned by Smith and is also home to the NBA’s Jazz. However, sources told ESPN that the NHL has made it clear to the Smiths that a hockey-specific upgrade is needed at the Delta Center in order to become the team’s permanent home.

McDavid Talks About Sitting Out

When asked about his injury situation, Connor McDavid confirmed he’s dealing with a bit of a lingering injury or new issue from the game against the Flames last week. He replied “A little bit of both”. He added that he’s pretty confident he’ll be healed up and good to go for playoffs, even though he sat out Friday’s game against the Coyotes.

He has been skating and spent some time at practice with the team Friday morning. He looks good, but the Oilers are being cautious.

Mark Stone Cleared for Practice with the Golden Knights

For three straight years, Mark Stone has sustained a serious injury before the trade deadline and looks ready to return just in time for the playoffs. It was announced on Friday that Stone was given medical clearance to return to practice in a non-contact jersey after a lacerated spleen. As one can imagine, the timing of his return has raised eyebrows.

Mark Stone Vegas, Golden Knights (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

That he’s got injuries is not necessarily what people are questioning. It’s the truthfulness of the severity of those injuries that are coming into question. He’s way ahead of schedule for a lacerated spleen and the Golden Knights just locked themselves into a playoff spot. If he’s unable to play the rest of the regular season but is miraculously able to go for Game 1 of the playoffs, there should be a serious inquiry into how this keeps happening year after year.

Maple Leafs Assign Matt Murray to AHL

The Maple Leafs have assigned goaltender Matt Murray to the Toronto Marlies on an LTIR conditioning loan and the goaltender is expected to start for the AHL Marlies in Syracuse on Saturday night. An LTIR conditioning stint can last up to six days and three games. Interestingly, the Maple Leafs have three games left in their season.

While not the same level of LTIR issue as someone like Mark Stone, some are suggesting the Maple Leafs are pushing the boundaries with the Murray contract.