Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Domi, Samsonov & Liljegren

The Detroit Red Wings (38-32-9, 85 points) suffered a setback in their playoff aspirations with a loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. Tonight’s game matters if the Red Wings hope to reignite their playoff push after a recent slump of dropping seven of their last nine games. Despite their recent poor record, Detroit somehow remains in contention for a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Penguins by a single point.

While the game means less to the Toronto Maple Leafs (46-24-9, 101 points), they played a downright mistake-ridden match against the New Jersey Devils in their last game. They will hope to regain some measure of positive defensive consistency. Their offense was clicking, but their consistent gaffs let in too many goals. It will be a quick trip home if that happens in the playoffs.

Item One: What Should Maple Leafs Fans Should Watch For Tonight?

The first thing on most Maple Leafs fans’ minds tonight is Auston Matthews’ goal total. Can he continue his streak and hit the 70-goal mark? Matthews has been on fire, with a 13-game point streak and an NHL-leading 68 goals. Many fans across the NHL who aren’t necessarily rooting for either team might be tuning in to see if Matthews can hit the magic number against the Red Wings. Ironically, it’s a team he hasn’t yet scored against this season.

Second, can the team respond after such a disappointing loss to the Devils? The Maple Leafs need to tighten up defensively. Toronto’s coaching staff and the players have no doubt been discussing this, and they will want to see improved overall team performance and focus, especially with the playoffs approaching.

Third, the Maple Leafs’ need for a more robust defense will compete head-to-head with the Red Wings’ desperation to claw their way into the playoffs. It could be a high-scoring game, enhancing Matthews’ chance for 70 goals. Conversely, it could be a tight game, which would not benefit Matthews’ goal-hunting.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Fourth, two other Maple Leafs players could be interesting to watch outside of Matthews. One is the Maple Leafs’ captain, John Tavares, and the other is William Nylander. Tavares has been heating up. Can he continue his run of points? On the other hand, Nylander – who started the season like gangbusters – has hit a bit of a point skid. He’s ever so close to the 100-point mark with 96 points. Can he make it before the regular season ends?

Item Two: Max Domi Might Not Play Tonight

Max Domi’s recent surge in performance, including two consecutive two-assist games, has been a highlight for the Maple Leafs. He’s had a hand in Matthews’ push for 70 goals. However, there is some concern that he might not be available for tonight’s game against the Red Wings. He missed practice on Friday due to undisclosed reasons and is currently considered questionable for the matchup.

Coach Sheldon Keefe noted that Domi could play tonight, but his status will likely be determined closer to game time. Domi has been a nice sidelight to Matthews’ goal story because he’s been directly (as in primary assists) involved in so many of Matthews’ recent goals. Although Domi averages less than 14 minutes per game (13:44), he’s contributed significantly to the team’s production with nine goals and 38 assists (for 47 points) in 79 games.

In a perfect world, which NHL hockey seldom is, Domi plays and has two more primary assists on Matthews’ 69th and 70th goals. If he doesn’t play, moving Matthews back with his old partner Mitch Marner, who gets a few key assists tonight, might be almost as good a story. Yet, as noted, NHL hockey is more dynamic than perfect.

Item Three: Can Ilya Samsonov Bounce Back from His Last Game?

Given Ilya Samsonov’s down-and-up season, questioning his skills is likely unfair. Yet, there’s always a sense of the unexpected with the young Russian goalie. Following a challenging outing against the Devils, Samsonov will be back in the crease for the Maple Leafs tonight. In his last start, he conceded six goals on just 20 shots, and his team was defeated by a score of 6-5. Can he regain his form against a Detroit team that averages 3.05 goals per game on the road?

Ilya Samsonov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Recently, this would be the kind of game where Samsonov shows up with a strong performance. The playoff picture would look rosier if he could shake off his last start and deliver a solid game tonight. Samsonov’s ability to rebound will soon become crucial for Toronto’s success. The postseason will likely be rocky for any team. Momentum is hard to come by and hold on to.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

As the Maple Leafs prepare for their matchup against the Red Wings tonight, one key player returning to the lineup is defenseman Timothy Liljegren. Liljegren has been sidelined for the past eight games due to an upper-body injury. The most recent word is that he’s targeting his return for tonight’s game.

Coach Keefe expressed optimism that Liljegren will play, which would significantly boost the team. Before his injury, the Swedish defenseman had scored a goal and added five assists in his last seven games. If Liljegren returns, defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin will get some load management as a healthy scratch. Tonight’s puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm ET.