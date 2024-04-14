NHL Rumors: Senators, Oilers, Rangers, Capitals, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, how close are the Ottawa Senators to finding their next head coach? Meanwhile, Philip Broberg might get the call from the Edmonton Oilers the play the last couple of regular season games. Did Max Pacioretty make the right decision declining a trade to the New York Rangers? Finally, is Luke Tuch on the verge of signing with the Canadiens?

Senators to Ramp up Head Coaching Search

According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, Senators GM Steve Staios is expected to intensify the search for the team’s next head coach following the regular season’s conclusion on Tuesday. He writes:

As Postmedia has reported, four of the top candidates for the post include John Gruden, head coach of the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies, along with Todd McLellan (former Los Angeles Kings coach), Craig Berube (St. Louis Blues) and Dean Evason (Minnesota Wild). source – ‘GARRIOCH: Senators’ search for head coach will ramp up once the season ends’ – Bruce Garrioch – Ottawa Sun – 04/10/2024

He also notes that Brad Shaw, the associate coach of the Philadelphia Flyers, has caught the Senators’ interest. Staios might delay his decision until after the Stanley Cup playoffs’ first round to explore other potential candidates. They would like to have a coach in place before the NHL Draft on June 28-29.

Philip Broberg to Get a Look with Oilers

A couple of sources in Edmonton believe defenseman Philip Broberg will be up with the Edmonton Oilers and play one or two of the club’s final regular-season games. He could be in the lineup as soon as Monday against the San Jose Sharks. Mark Spector writes, “But I also think that (barring injury to someone else) he would likely start the AHL playoffs in Bakersfield.”

Broberg is a prospect the Oilers have been bullish on but he’s yet to cement a home on the blue line and was surpassed this season by Vincent Desharnais.

Philip Broberg, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Oilers’ loss on Saturday night essentially sets their place in the Pacific Division standings. With the games important, but not critical, this is a good opportunity to see what Broberg can do. Broberg has looked solid for the Bakersfield Condors over the past number of weeks.

Pacioretty Turned Down Trade to Rangers

It was known that Max Pacioretty turned down a chance to join a playoff contender at this season’s NHL Trade Deadline. However, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News offers a bit more detail. She writes:

Just over a month ago, with the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline ticking down, the Washington Capitals were reportedly set to send Max Pacioretty to the New York Rangers, giving the 35-year-old a chance to go to a guaranteed contender and compete for a Cup after back-to-back torn Achilles held him out for the better part of two seasons. However, he declined to waive his no-movement clause, electing to stay in D.C.

Interestingly, the Capitals have a chance to make the playoffs. Wouldn’t it be something if the Capitals met the Rangers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs?

Canadiens Close to Signing Luke Tuch

As per Elliotte Friedman, “Still work to be done, but looking like 2020 second-rounder Luke Tuch will sign with the Canadiens.” Eric Engels writes, “He has a contract offer from the Canadiens and I’m being told it’s expected he’ll make a decision, one way or the other, at some point over the next 24 hours.”

There is some speculation that Tuch insists on burning a year off his ELC but the Canadiens want him on an ATO for Laval. GM Kent Hughes may hold firm and risk losing him.