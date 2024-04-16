Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Bruins – 4/16/24

The Ottawa Senators face the Boston Bruins tonight at the TD Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (36-41-4) at BRUINS (47-19-15)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Shane Pinto — Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux

Boris Katchouk — Jiri Smejkal — Parker Kelly

Zack Ostapchuk — Zack MacEwen — Dominik Kubalik

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Thomas Chabot — Erik Brannstrom

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Bokondji Imama (upper body), Mark Kastelic (upper body), Tim Stutzle (upper body), Angus Crookshank (lower body), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Tuesday following losses Monday; the Senators were defeated 4-0 at the New York Rangers and the Bruins were defeated 2-0 at the Washington Capitals.

Imama’s status is undetermined after the forward exited early at New York; if he is unable to play, he likely would be replaced by Ostapchuk.

Bruins projected lineup

Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk — Jesper Boqvist — Pat Maroon

Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk — Parker Wotherspoon

Kevin Shattenkirk — Andrew Peeke

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Jayson Megna

Injured: Justin Brazeau (upper body), Brandon Carlo (undisclosed)

Status report

Carlo, a defenseman, left early in the third period at Washington on Monday; if he cannot pay, Grzelcyk would enter the lineup in his place.

Megna, a forward, was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and the Bruins reassigned forward John Beecher to the AHL.

