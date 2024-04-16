Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Bruins – 4/16/24

The Ottawa Senators face the Boston Bruins tonight at the TD Garden. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (36-41-4) at BRUINS (47-19-15)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Shane Pinto — Drake Batherson
Mathieu Joseph — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux
Boris Katchouk — Jiri Smejkal — Parker Kelly
Zack Ostapchuk — Zack MacEwen — Dominik Kubalik
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Jakob Chychrun — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Thomas Chabot — Erik Brannstrom
Anton Forsberg
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: None
Injured: Bokondji Imama (upper body), Mark Kastelic (upper body), Tim Stutzle (upper body), Angus Crookshank (lower body), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed)
Status report
- Neither team held a morning skate Tuesday following losses Monday; the Senators were defeated 4-0 at the New York Rangers and the Bruins were defeated 2-0 at the Washington Capitals.
- Imama’s status is undetermined after the forward exited early at New York; if he is unable to play, he likely would be replaced by Ostapchuk.
More from THW:
- Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Rangers – 4/15/24
- Ottawa Senators 2023-24 Obituary: Capital Disappointment
- Why the Ottawa Senators’ 2023-24 Season Was a Failure
Bruins projected lineup
Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic
James van Riemsdyk — Jesper Boqvist — Pat Maroon
Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk — Parker Wotherspoon
Kevin Shattenkirk — Andrew Peeke
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Jayson Megna
Injured: Justin Brazeau (upper body), Brandon Carlo (undisclosed)
Status report
- Carlo, a defenseman, left early in the third period at Washington on Monday; if he cannot pay, Grzelcyk would enter the lineup in his place.
- Megna, a forward, was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and the Bruins reassigned forward John Beecher to the AHL.
More from THW:
- Bruins Notebook: No Presidents’ Trophy Pressure This Time
- Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Capitals – 4/15/24
- Boston Bruins 50-Goal Scorers