Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Rangers – 4/15/24

The Ottawa Senators take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

SENATORS (36-40-4) at RANGERS (54-23-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Shane Pinto — Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux

Boris Katchouk — Zack Ostapchuk — Parker Kelly

Bokondji Imama — Jiri Smejkal — Dominik Kubalik

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Erik Brannstrom

Jakob Chychrun — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Zack MacEwen

Injured: Mark Kastelic (upper body), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Angus Crookshank (lower body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Tim Stutzle (upper body)

Status report

Greig did not skate with the Senators on Monday morning because he was sick. He is a game-time decision.

Stutzle, a forward, participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey and will miss his sixth straight game.

Ottawa recalled Ostapchuk from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Monday; he is expected to replace Kastelic, who was struck in the head by a puck Saturday.

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider

Erik Gustafsson — Jacob Trouba

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body)

Status report

The Rangers will start with the same forward lines and defense pairs they used in a 3-2 shootout win against the New York Islanders on Saturday.

