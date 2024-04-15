Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Rangers – 4/15/24

The Ottawa Senators take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
SENATORS (36-40-4) at RANGERS (54-23-4)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Shane Pinto — Drake Batherson
Mathieu Joseph — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux
Boris Katchouk — Zack Ostapchuk — Parker Kelly
Bokondji Imama — Jiri Smejkal — Dominik Kubalik
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Erik Brannstrom
Jakob Chychrun — Jacob Bernard-Docker
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Zack MacEwen
Injured: Mark Kastelic (upper body), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Angus Crookshank (lower body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Tim Stutzle (upper body)
Status report
- Greig did not skate with the Senators on Monday morning because he was sick. He is a game-time decision.
- Stutzle, a forward, participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey and will miss his sixth straight game.
- Ottawa recalled Ostapchuk from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Monday; he is expected to replace Kastelic, who was struck in the head by a puck Saturday.
More from THW:
- Ottawa Senators 2023-24 Obituary: Capital Disappointment
- Why the Ottawa Senators’ 2023-24 Season Was a Failure
- NHL Rumors: Senators, Oilers, Rangers, Capitals, Canadiens
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider
Erik Gustafsson — Jacob Trouba
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body)
Status report
- The Rangers will start with the same forward lines and defense pairs they used in a 3-2 shootout win against the New York Islanders on Saturday.
More from THW:
- Chytil’s Anticipated Return Could Be a Game-Changer for the Rangers
- NHL Rumors: Senators, Oilers, Rangers, Capitals, Canadiens
- NHL Needs an Islanders-Rangers First-Round Matchup