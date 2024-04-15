Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Rangers – 4/15/24

by

The Ottawa Senators take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

SENATORS (36-40-4) at RANGERS (54-23-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Shane Pinto — Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux

Boris Katchouk — Zack Ostapchuk — Parker Kelly

Bokondji Imama — Jiri Smejkal — Dominik Kubalik

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Erik Brannstrom

Jakob Chychrun — Jacob Bernard-Docker

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Zack MacEwen

Injured: Mark Kastelic (upper body), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Angus Crookshank (lower body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Tim Stutzle (upper body)

Status report

  • Greig did not skate with the Senators on Monday morning because he was sick. He is a game-time decision.
  • Stutzle, a forward, participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey and will miss his sixth straight game.
  • Ottawa recalled Ostapchuk from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Monday; he is expected to replace Kastelic, who was struck in the head by a puck Saturday.

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider

Erik Gustafsson — Jacob Trouba

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body)

Status report

  • The Rangers will start with the same forward lines and defense pairs they used in a 3-2 shootout win against the New York Islanders on Saturday.

