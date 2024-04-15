Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Devils – 4/15/24

The New York Islanders make the short trip across the river to take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (37-27-16) at DEVILS (38-38-5)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Casey Cizikas — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal

Hudson Fasching — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Pierre Engvall

Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov — Sebastian Aho

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly — Robert Bortuzzo

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Simon Holmstrom

Injured: Noah Dobson (upper body)

Status report

  • The Islanders did not hold a morning skate.
  • Dobson is questionable after he missed a 3-2 shootout loss at the New York Rangers on Saturday.
  • Varlamov will make his fourth start in five games.
  • MacLean is expected to play after leaving practice early Sunday due to illness.

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt

Alexander Holtz — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat — Tomas Nosek — Shane Bowers

Kurtis MacDermid — Chris Tierney — Nolan Foote

Luke Hughes — John Marino

Kevin Bahl — Brendan Smith

Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Graeme Clarke

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Nathan Bastian (lower body), Curtis Lazar (upper body), Jack Hughes (upper body)

Status report

  • Nosek will return after missing the past two games with an upper-body injury.

