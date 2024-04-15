Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Devils – 4/15/24

The New York Islanders make the short trip across the river to take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (37-27-16) at DEVILS (38-38-5)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Casey Cizikas — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Hudson Fasching — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Pierre Engvall
Matt Martin — Kyle MacLean — Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov — Sebastian Aho
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly — Robert Bortuzzo
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Simon Holmstrom
Injured: Noah Dobson (upper body)
Status report
- The Islanders did not hold a morning skate.
- Dobson is questionable after he missed a 3-2 shootout loss at the New York Rangers on Saturday.
- Varlamov will make his fourth start in five games.
- MacLean is expected to play after leaving practice early Sunday due to illness.
More from THW:
- NHL Needs an Islanders-Rangers First-Round Matchup
- Islanders’ Shootout Loss to Rangers Isn’t All Bad
- Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Rangers – 4/13/24
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Alexander Holtz — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Tomas Nosek — Shane Bowers
Kurtis MacDermid — Chris Tierney — Nolan Foote
Luke Hughes — John Marino
Kevin Bahl — Brendan Smith
Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Graeme Clarke
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Nathan Bastian (lower body), Curtis Lazar (upper body), Jack Hughes (upper body)
Status report
- Nosek will return after missing the past two games with an upper-body injury.
More from THW:
- Ilya Kovalchuk: A Career Retrospective
- 3 Coyotes Players the Devils Should Target this Offseason
- Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Flyers – 4/13/24