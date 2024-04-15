Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Red Wings – 4/15/24

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

CANADIENS (30-36-14) at RED WINGS (39-32-9)

7 pm ET; BSDETX, SN, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Brendan Gallagher — Alex Newhook — Joel Armia

Jesse Ylonen — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson

Michael Pezzetta — Christian Dvorak — Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Lane Hutson — David Savard

Jordan Harris — Jonathan Kovacevic

Mike Matheson — Justin Barron

Sam Montembault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Colin White, Tanner Pearson, Jayden Struble

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Joshua Roy (upper body)

Status report

  • Hutson will make his NHL debut on Montreal’s top defense pair.

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

David Perron — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane

Robby Fabbri — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer

Austin Czarnik — Joe Veleno — Daniel Sprong

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta — Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Justin Holl, Zach Aston-Reese, Ville Husso

Injured: Michael Rasmussen (upper body)

Status report

  • Copp (broken cheekbone) will participate in warmups before deciding if he can play with a full cage.
  • The Red Wings recalled Husso from his conditioning stint with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. He could be back as the backup Tuesday at Montreal.

