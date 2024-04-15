Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Red Wings – 4/15/24

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
CANADIENS (30-36-14) at RED WINGS (39-32-9)
7 pm ET; BSDETX, SN, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Brendan Gallagher — Alex Newhook — Joel Armia
Jesse Ylonen — Jake Evans — Josh Anderson
Michael Pezzetta — Christian Dvorak — Rafael Harvey-Pinard
Lane Hutson — David Savard
Jordan Harris — Jonathan Kovacevic
Mike Matheson — Justin Barron
Sam Montembault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Colin White, Tanner Pearson, Jayden Struble
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Joshua Roy (upper body)
Status report
- Hutson will make his NHL debut on Montreal’s top defense pair.
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
David Perron — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane
Robby Fabbri — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer
Austin Czarnik — Joe Veleno — Daniel Sprong
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta — Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Justin Holl, Zach Aston-Reese, Ville Husso
Injured: Michael Rasmussen (upper body)
Status report
- Copp (broken cheekbone) will participate in warmups before deciding if he can play with a full cage.
- The Red Wings recalled Husso from his conditioning stint with Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League. He could be back as the backup Tuesday at Montreal.
