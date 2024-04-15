Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Lightning – 4/15/24

The Buffalo Sabres face the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at Amalie Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SABRES (38-37-6) at LIGHTNING (44-28-8)
7 p.m. ET; BSFL, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineups
JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Jeff Skinner — Peyton Krebs — Jordan Greenway
Zemgus Girgensons — Tyson Jost — Victor Olofsson
Rasmus Dahlin — Henri Jokiharju
Bowen Byram — Owen Power
Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton
Eric Comrie
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Eric Robinson, Lukas Rousek
Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)
Lightning projected lineups
Anthony Duclair — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Steven Stamkos
Michael Eyssimont — Nicholas Paul — Mitchell Chaffee
Conor Sheary — Luke Glendening — Tanner Jeannot
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Nick Perbix — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Matt Dumba
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Matt Tomkins
Scratched: Austin Watson
Injured: Haydn Fleury (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (leg), Tyler Motte (lower body)
Status report
- Fleury, a defenseman, and Johansson, a goalie, will not return until the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which begin Saturday.
- Sergachev, a defenseman, participated in the morning skate with a noncontact jersey.
- Comrie will get his first start since March 7.