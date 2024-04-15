Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Lightning – 4/15/24

The Buffalo Sabres face the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at Amalie Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (38-37-6) at LIGHTNING (44-28-8)

7 p.m. ET; BSFL, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineups

JJ Peterka — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn

Jeff Skinner — Peyton Krebs — Jordan Greenway

Zemgus Girgensons — Tyson Jost — Victor Olofsson

Rasmus Dahlin — Henri Jokiharju

Bowen Byram — Owen Power

Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton

Eric Comrie

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Eric Robinson, Lukas Rousek

Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)

Lightning projected lineups

Anthony Duclair — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Steven Stamkos

Michael Eyssimont — Nicholas Paul — Mitchell Chaffee

Conor Sheary — Luke Glendening — Tanner Jeannot

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Nick Perbix — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Matt Dumba

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Matt Tomkins

Scratched: Austin Watson

Injured: Haydn Fleury (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (leg), Tyler Motte (lower body)

Status report