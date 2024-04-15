Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Penguins – 4/15/24

The Nashville Predators take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
PREDATORS (47-29-5) at PENGUINS (37-31-12)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT+, BSSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Jason Zucker — Colton Sissons — Mark Jankowski
Anthony Beauvillier — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Kiefer Sherwood
Ryan McDonagh — Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon — Dante Fabbro
Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Dante Fabbro, Alexandre Carrier, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass
Injured: None
Status report
- Sissons is expected to play after being sidelined for a 6-4 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday for roster management reasons.
- Carrier, a defenseman, likely will not play after missing the third period Saturday; Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said it was precautionary
More from THW:
- Predators News & Rumors: Forsberg, Barrie, Playoffs
- Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Predators – 4/13/24
- Filip Forsberg Sets New Predators Record For Goals in a Season
Penguins projected lineup
Drew O’Connor — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell
Reilly Smith — Lars Eller — Valtteri Puustinen
Radim Zohorna — Jeff Carter — Emil Bemstrom
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Jesse Puljujarvi, Vinnie Hinostroza, John Ludvig
Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Noel Acciari (lower body), Ryan Graves (concussion)
Status report
- Nedeljkovic will start a 12th straight game; he was pulled after allowing three goals on 16 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday.
- Letang and Eller are expected to play after each missed a full morning skate.
- Harkins, a forward, took full contact in the morning skate. He has not played since having surgery March 8.
More from THW:
- Phil Kessel – Biography
- Erik Karlsson Takes Ice For 1,000th NHL Game
- Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs. Penguins 4/13/24