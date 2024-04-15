Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Penguins – 4/15/24

The Nashville Predators take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

PREDATORS (47-29-5) at PENGUINS (37-31-12)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT+, BSSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist

Jason Zucker — Colton Sissons — Mark Jankowski

Anthony Beauvillier — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Kiefer Sherwood

Ryan McDonagh — Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon — Dante Fabbro

Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Dante Fabbro, Alexandre Carrier, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass

Injured: None

Status report

Sissons is expected to play after being sidelined for a 6-4 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday for roster management reasons.

Carrier, a defenseman, likely will not play after missing the third period Saturday; Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said it was precautionary

Penguins projected lineup

Drew O’Connor — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith — Lars Eller — Valtteri Puustinen

Radim Zohorna — Jeff Carter — Emil Bemstrom

Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Jesse Puljujarvi, Vinnie Hinostroza, John Ludvig

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Noel Acciari (lower body), Ryan Graves (concussion)

Status report

Nedeljkovic will start a 12th straight game; he was pulled after allowing three goals on 16 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Letang and Eller are expected to play after each missed a full morning skate.

Harkins, a forward, took full contact in the morning skate. He has not played since having surgery March 8.

