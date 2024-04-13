Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Predators – 4/13/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
BLUE JACKETS (26-42-12) at PREDATORS (46-29-5)
8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau — Justin Danforth — Dmitri Voronkov
Alexandre Texier — Cole Sillinger — Kirill Marchenko
Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly — Mathieu Olivier
James Malatesta — Trey Fix-Wolansky — Alex Nylander
Zach Werenski — Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov — Erik Gudbranson
Nick Blankenburg — David Jiricek
Jet Greaves
Malcolm Subban
Scratched: Brendan Gaunce
Injured: Carson Meyer (upper body), Adam Fantilli (calf laceration), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body), Elvis Merzlikins (lower body), Jake Bean (broken hand), Daniil Tarasov (upper body), Boone Jenner (personal)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Mark Jankowski — Colton Sissons — Jason Zucker
Anthony Beauvillier — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Kiefer Sherwood
Ryan McDonagh — Roman Josi
Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn
Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Tyson Barrie, Dante Fabbro, Troy Grosenick
Injured: None
Status report
Greaves will make his fifth start in six games. … Fix-Wolansky will enter the lineup in place of Gaunce, a forward. … The Predators did not hold a morning skate Saturday. … Saros could start after Lankinen made 25 saves in a 5-1 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.
