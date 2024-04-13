Stars’ Jason Robertson Records 80th Point in 2023-24

Just in the nick of time, Jason Robertson recorded the 80th point of his 2023-24 campaign in the second-last game of the season for the Dallas Stars. The 24-year-old has now reached that mark in consecutive seasons.

While Robertson’s 29 goals and 51 assists for 80 points through 81 games might seem like a serious regression from his 109 points in 2022-23, the young forward has emerged as one of the premier defensive forwards in the NHL. He has traded a bit of offense for defense, yet he is still having a near point per game season.

Through 291 career games, Robertson already has 133 goals and 181 assists for 314 points. He could end up being one of the best players in the history of the Stars when all is said and done.

More Stars News & Analysis

Currently winning against the Seattle Kraken, the Stars can win the Central Division if their 2-0 lead holds. If they take that a step further, getting at least a point in their last contest against the St. Louis Blues, they will win the entire Western Conference. Robertson is a huge reason for that being possible.