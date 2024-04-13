Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs. Penguins 4/13/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins (86 points) continue their quest to qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs by hosting the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins (107 points) at PPG Paints Arena for a marquee Saturday night contest. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (46-18-15) at PENGUINS (37-30-12)
8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+
Bruins projected lineup
Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk
John Beecher — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko — Jesper Boqvist — Pat Maroon
Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk — Brandon Carlo
Kevin Shattenkirk — Andrew Peeke
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Parker Wotherspoon
Injured: Justin Brazeau (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body)
More from THW
- Bruins News & Rumors: Maroon, Lohrei, Sweeney & More
- NHL Rumors: Oilers, Blues, Golden Knights, Bruins
- Bruins Appear Destined to Use Goalie Tandem in the Playoffs
Penguins projected lineup
Drew O’Connor — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell
Reilly Smith — Lars Eller — Valtteri Puustinen
Radim Zohorna — Jeff Carter — Emil Bemstrom
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Jesse Puljujarvi, Vinnie Hinostroza, John Ludvig
Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Noel Acciari (lower body), Ryan Graves (concussion)
Status report
Maroon will make his Bruins debut after being acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Wild on March 8; he has not played since having back surgery on Feb. 6. … Forbort, a defenseman, wore a noncontact jersey in practice Friday, his first since last playing March 2. … Ullmark and Swayman have alternated starts the past 23 games. … Letang is expected to play after taking a maintenance day from practice Friday. … Nedeljkovic will make his 11th straight start.
More from THW
- Results From the NHLPA’s 2023-24 Player’s Poll
- Crosby Records 1,000th Career Assist & Passes Esposito in Points
- Crosby Ties Phil Esposito with 1,590 Points All-Time