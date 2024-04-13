Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs. Penguins 4/13/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins (86 points) continue their quest to qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs by hosting the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins (107 points) at PPG Paints Arena for a marquee Saturday night contest. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (46-18-15) at PENGUINS (37-30-12)

8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+

Bruins projected lineup

Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

John Beecher — Morgan Geekie — Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko — Jesper Boqvist — Pat Maroon

Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk — Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk — Andrew Peeke

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Justin Brazeau (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup

Drew O’Connor — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith — Lars Eller — Valtteri Puustinen

Radim Zohorna — Jeff Carter — Emil Bemstrom

Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Jack St. Ivany

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Jesse Puljujarvi, Vinnie Hinostroza, John Ludvig

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Noel Acciari (lower body), Ryan Graves (concussion)

Status report

Maroon will make his Bruins debut after being acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Wild on March 8; he has not played since having back surgery on Feb. 6. … Forbort, a defenseman, wore a noncontact jersey in practice Friday, his first since last playing March 2. … Ullmark and Swayman have alternated starts the past 23 games. … Letang is expected to play after taking a maintenance day from practice Friday. … Nedeljkovic will make his 11th straight start.

