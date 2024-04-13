Bruins News & Rumors: Maroon, Lohrei, Sweeney & More

It’s hard to believe, but just three games are remaining in the 2023-24 regular season and there is still a lot to be determined for the Boston Bruins. Their first-round playoff matchup remains up in the air and will be decided once they play Game No. 82 on April 16 against the Ottawa Senators at the TD Garden. In this edition of Bruins News & Rumors, one trade deadline acquisition is getting closer to making his Boston debut, General Manager (GM) Don Sweeney has been hired for a similar role with Team Canada, a prospect defenseman is heading back to the American Hockey League (AHL) and more.

Pat Maroon Getting Closer to Making Bruins Debut

The Bruins made a trade at the trade deadline, acquiring Pat Maroon from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Luke Toporowski and a conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2026. At the time of the trade, Maroon was recovering from back surgery, but he has been working on getting into the lineup, something that appears to be as early as Saturday night (April 13).

New Bruins forward Pat Maroon with the Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has had the game that night against the Pittsburgh Penguins circled on the schedule as to when Maroon would make his debut and without leaning each way, the second-year Boston coach sounds like someone who expects him in the lineup against Pittsburgh and Maroon as well.

“He looked good today, best he’s looked,” said Montgomery. “Again, we’re very cautious before saying, yes, he is (playing), just because we’ve got to see how he responds (on Saturday). That was a 40-minute practice, he took part in every drill for the first time on a regular rotation. So, we’ll see how he is (Saturday) morning, but it’s progressing well.”

“Yep, I’ll be there,” said Maroon. “Glad to be back. Glad to be part of the team again and be in the lineup, so it’s exciting times. This last week was great, extra work in, buy some more time to get me in a game here, so I’m excited to play. Obviously, we’re playing a Pittsburgh team that’s trying to get into the playoffs, so it’s a good start for me. It gets me ready for the playoffs here.”

He’ll likely be in the bottom six, he skated with Jesper Boqvist and Jakub Lauko at practice, but it is good to get him some games before the playoffs start.

Don Sweeney Named Team Canada GM

Sweeney was named GM of Team Canada for the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off and Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill will serve as his assistant. St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong was named Canada’s GM for the 2026 Olympics in March and he was allowed to appoint the GM for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Sweeney will also be the assistant GM for Team Canada in the Olympics.

Don Sweeney has been named general manager of Team Canada for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off and assistant general manager for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.



Congratulations, Don!



📰: https://t.co/8zfoaGJprD pic.twitter.com/wMrzUmy8iF — x – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 12, 2024

“I am both honored and appreciative of the opportunity to be a part of Hockey Canada,” said Sweeney. “Having the trust of Doug Armstrong, Katherine Henderson, and Pat McLaughlin as well as working with Jim Nill, Ryan Getzlaf, Scott Salmond, and others, including all the proud Canadian players, will be an incredible life experience. We will work hard to put together the best teams to proudly represent Canada and to compete at the highest level to accomplish one goal. I want to thank the Jacobs family and Cam in supporting my role with Hockey Canada.”

Mason Lohrei Heading to Providence

It has been hard for Montgomery to get Mason Lohrei into the lineup on defense recently and it appears that the Bruins are going to get him some game action, just not in the final three games of Boston’s regular season.

Boston sent the former Ohio State standout to the AHL to get him some game action. The move likely means that he’ll suit up for Providence in the Calder Cup Playoffs rather than Boston in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Lohrei, who hasn’t played since April 2 against the Nashville Predators, has four goals and 13 points in 41 NHL games this season.

Bruins Potential Free Agent Target Signs With Vegas

Sweeney is going to have a lot of money for free agency this summer and there are several needs that he is going to have. A top-six center would be a welcomed addition as would another defenseman. One of Sweeney’s potential targets was locked up on April 12 and will not be hitting the free-agent market.

Related: Bruins Buy or Sell: Peeke, Swayman, Ullmark & More

Noah Hanifin, who had been linked to the Bruins multiple times during his time with the Calgary Flames, signed an eight-year extension with the Vegas Golden Knights to play under former Boston coach Bruce Cassidy. Now Sweeney will need to turn his attention somewhere else this offseason.

It’s going to be a busy next four days for the Black and Gold who travel to play the Washington Capitals on April 15 after playing the Penguins, before hosting the Senators on April 16 to close out the regular season. The Penguins and Capitals are in a dogfight for the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot which will be tough matchups for the Bruins.