3 Maple Leafs Who Can Have a Big Impact in the Playoffs

We’re one week away from the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and already the anticipation is building. The Toronto Maple Leafs have already secured their ticket for the playoffs and while their opponent is still to be determined, it’s time to start preparing for what could be a difficult one as the competition is very strong.

Heading in, all the attention is definitely going to be focussed on the Core- Four of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner John Tavares and William Nylander, as they look to finally be consistent and not have stretches of a reserved and timid style of play. They showed up against the Tampa Bay Lightning last season but were no shows against the Florida Panthers. With another potential matchup on the horizon, they need everyone to be at their best.

While they should be leading the way, there are other players who could step up and provide the impact needed to win not just one series, but multiple ones. Here are three other players that can have a significant impact for the Maple Leafs in the postseason.

Tyler Bertuzzi

There’s a reason why the Maple Leafs brought in Tyler Bertuzzi as he showed that he can be a big-time playoff performer with the Boston Bruins. Despite losing in the first round, Bertuzzi was tied for the team lead in points with 10 in seven games and scored five goals. Not bad for his first appearance in the playoffs.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

This season was a difficult one for Bertuzzi to find his footing. He was moved up and down the lineup and had a hard time to find his place with a new team. He dealt with long stretches without scoring a goal, dealing with a lot of bad bounces and bad puck luck that didn’t go his way. That all quickly turned around towards the end of February when he scored a hat trick against the Colorado Avalanche. That game turned his misfortunes around as he’s been providing the secondary scoring this team needs. He has scored 15 goals in his 31 games and has found himself back on the top line, forming great chemistry with Matthews and Max Domi.

Since being formed, that line has a 66.67 high danger goals for percentage and a 71.21 high danger chances for percentage. His 93 individual high danger chances for are the most of his career and is third on the team, net-front presence style of play that’s working to his advantage. That type of play plus his ability to be a factor down low is going to be relied on and could be a difference maker for the Maple Leafs.

Ilya Samsonov

Ilya Samosonov needed to step things up in the second half after being waived and boy has he delivered. After a rough start that saw him go through poor performances, weak goals and not being focussed or dialled in, the reset had him back to what fans saw the previous season.

His latest outing against the New Jersey Devils wasn’t the best since returning, but it was a loss where no one was at their best. Many will have some reservations that this was a game that Samsonov would have in the first half of the season and a reason why he got waived. And that’s fair as we need to see him bounce back after that effort and put it behind him. Overall, the bigger picture shows that he has regained his form. Since coming back and regaining the starter role, Samsonov has once again found himself at the top of goaltending ranks.

Among goalies who have played 700 minutes at five-on-five, Samsonov has a .922 save percentage and owns the sixth best goals against average with 2.01. His goals saved above average of 3.98 has him 13th overall and his .836 high danger SV% has him 14th. Much better compared to what we saw before. He got the Maple Leafs over their playoff woes last year, as he was one of the main reasons why they exorcised their demons against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

If he’s able to maintain, his hot second half into the postseason, then he will once again be the reason why the Maple Leafs come out on top.

Max Domi

Much like Bertuzzi, Domi has come on strong and his energy, speed and pace is a reason why he’s on the top line. Also, let’s not forget that he’s a great playmaker for Matthews and compliments his style of play very well.

Domi was productive with the Chicago Blackhawks last season with 18 goals and 49 points before being traded to the Dallas Stars. While he was quiet down the stretch, Domi played a critical role for the Stars reaching the Western Conference Finals with 13 points in 19 games. Many wondered who can fill the void when Marner was out with a high ankle sprain, Domi answered the call.

Matthews praised his playmaking but also his passion for being a “team-first guy”, as it showed in his fight against Simon Nemec. That’s huge for Domi as when he drops the gloves it’s very reminiscent of how his father Tie patrolled the ice when he was a Maple Leaf. Domi is doing that but can bring the offense as well with his playmaking and speed. Domi has the fifth best 5-on-5 assists with 36 and is sixth with 23 primary assists. He’s able to find the seams very well and while you would like him to shoot more, he’s accurate with his passing and it has shown.

Domi has quickly become a fan favourite with his tenacity, energy, play making and ability to drop the gloves. He’s a player made for the playoffs and can definitely step up in big moments and gain momentum.

While it’s going to be a team effort, Bertuzzi, Samsonov and Domi are going to be relied on to have a major impact when the playoffs start. Samsonov will look to be the starter and the way that Bertuzzi and Domi have played down the stretch should play a big part.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick and Hockey Reference.