Maple Leafs’ Injury Challenges and Playoff Prospects

As the Toronto Maple Leafs gear up for their final regular-season games against the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday and Wednesday, roster adjustments are underway due to injuries and strategic load management. In this edition of Maple Leafs news and rumors, I’ll report some of the latest updates regarding player availability.

Some key players will remain sidelined due to injuries, while others are returning to strengthen the lineup. These changes will undoubtedly impact the team’s approach and performance in these final two games in some way, but the roster adjustments and what they mean for the Maple Leafs as they prepare for the upcoming playoffs are difficult to say.

Related: NHL Rumors: Ducks, Lightning, Maple Leafs, Senators, Oilers

So much depends upon how head coach Sheldon Keefe wishes to approach the last two games. Does he rest his starting players or work to keep the quest for Auston Matthews’ 70th goal alive? Fans will soon see what the coaching staff is prioritizing.

Player 1: Joseph Woll Will Start Against Florida Panthers

Today, it was reported that Joseph Woll would guard the goal for the Maple Leafs as they face the Panthers on Tuesday. This decision comes after Woll’s recent performance against New Jersey, where he made 18 saves out of 20 shots in a 5-2 victory. Woll will be looking to wrap up his 13th win of the season against a tough Florida team that has won three-straight games.

Player 2: Max Domi Is Expected to Sit the Final Regular Season Games

Max Domi is anticipated to miss the Maple Leafs’ last two regular-season games due to an undisclosed injury. Domi, who played through the injury in Saturday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings, will sit out against Florida and is unlikely to play versus Tampa Bay.

Max Domi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Toronto’s decision appears to be a precaution to ensure Domi’s readiness for the upcoming playoffs. Despite this small setback, Domi has been productive recently. He’s scored a goal and added 11 assists in his last 13 games, accumulating 47 points in 80 games this season.

Player 3: Bobby McMann Ruled Out for Final Regular Season Games

Bobby McMann will miss the last two regular-season games due to a lower-body injury. The report was that McMann’s health over the coming week will determine his availability for the postseason opener. Matthew Knies will take over his top-six role in the lineup in McMann’s absence.

"We've got a week here before we get going so we'll see where he's at as that approaches."



Maple Leafs lose Bobby McMann for the rest of the regular season due to a lower-body injury he suffered on Saturday against Detroit. ⤵️https://t.co/mlg2U6Qtha https://t.co/mlg2U6Qtha — Nick Barden (@nickbarden) April 15, 2024

Despite his rookie status, McMann has been a surprisingly solid contributor this season. Although he started late, he’s now scored 15 goals and added nine assists, while averaging 11:34 of ice time per game. He’s also a responsible penalty killer and is the team’s leader in faceoff percentage at 60% efficiency.

Player 4: Joel Edmundson’s Possible Return for Panthers Game

Joel Edmundson, who has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury, is expected to be re-evaluated ahead of Tuesday’s game. Keefe expressed optimism about Edmundson’s progress, mentioning that practice today was a positive sign for the defenseman.

Related: Max Domi’s Resurgence with Maple Leafs Could Lead to Extension

Edmundson has missed most of Toronto’s recent games due to injury, but his return would give the team a playoff-savvy and physical blue liner for the postseason. While Edmundson isn’t known for his offensive output, his defensive presence could be extremely valuable as the team prepares for the postseason.

Player 5: Calle Jarnkrok’s Playoff Status Uncertain

It seems that Calle Jarnkrok has spent more time out of the lineup than in it. It’s been an unfortunate season for him insofar as injuries go. The news wasn’t any better today. His availability for Game 1 of the postseason remains uncertain because his hand injury is not progressing as quickly as it might be.

Jarnkrok is listed as day-to-day; however, time is running out as the regular season concludes. Although Jarnkrok won’t play in the final two games of the regular season, he’s a reliable 200-foot player who has scored 10 goals and added 11 assists in 52 games this season. Despite the extended absence, Jarnkrok would likely fit immediately in a bottom-six role when he’s cleared to return medically. He’s that valuable to the team.

Maple Leafs’ Injury Challenges Ahead of Postseason

As the Maple Leafs navigate through injuries that will likely keep key players off the ice at the start of the postseason, the challenge they face is shared by many teams. However, this season, the Maple Leafs’ strong depth might position them well for a deep playoff run.

Related: Nick Robertson’s Future With the Maple Leafs

The young forwards have stepped up to carry a bigger load. At the same time, the defense is as gritty and physical as it’s been heading into the postseason in the time I’ve covered the team. Every team aiming for a championship must travel a bumpy road, and the Maple Leafs are no exception. Despite players coming in and out of the lineup, the team’s staff will work hard to maintain consistency as they approach each series one step at a time.

The road to a Stanley Cup is never easy, but the Maple Leafs could be poised to make a good run.