NHL Rumors: Ducks, Lightning, Maple Leafs, Senators, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Jakob Silfverberg is signing in Sweden. Who will all take a swing at signing Steven Stamkos is he shakes loose from the Tampa Bay Lightning? The Toronto Maple Leafs are a bit banged up at forward. Who was on the ice at practice and who was out? Connor McDavid took a full practice with the Edmonton Oilers. Finally, what is the status of contract extension talks between the Ottawa Senators and Shane Pinto?

Silfverberg Plans to Play in Sweden Next Season

After announcing that he would be retiring from the NHL, it has now been learned that Jakob Silfverberg’s hockey career is not over. Brynäs IF of the HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden’s second-tier professional league, has signed the Ducks winger to a two-year contract, the team announced. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This will mark a return for Silfvergberg as he played multiple seasons with the team before being drafted into the NHL by the Ottawa Senators. This won’t come as a huge shock to fans as previous reports hinted that Silfverberg planned to return to Brynäs after his contract in Anaheim expired this offseason.

Ducks and Other Teams Looking at Stamkos

Still with the Ducks, winger Alex Killorn said his team has plenty of cap space and he’ll start recruiting his former teammate Steven Stamkos if the Tampa Bay Lightning don’t re-sign him. Stamkos should draw plenty of free agency interest if he chooses not to return to the only NHL team he’s ever known next season.

Chris Johnston and Joe Smith of The Athletic believe the Florida Panthers and Nashville Predators may also make a play for Stamkos if he tests free agency. In Nashville, he could join former Lightning teammates Ryan McDonagh and Luke Schenn.

The two scribes write:

Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois has said since the start of the season that he hopes to re-sign his captain — that Stamkos finishing his career with Tampa Bay would be “in everyone’s best interest.” But the longer this goes, the more it seems possible that Stamkos could become the latest and by far biggest cap casualty in the team’s unrelenting quest to keep its Cup window open. source – ‘What comes next for Steven Stamkos and the Lightning?’ – Chris Johnston and Joe Smith – The Athletic – 04/11/2024

Status on Bobby McMann and Domi for the Maple Leafs

Bobby McMann was not on the ice for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday morning. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said they need to do further testing to figure out what the issue is after McMann left the game against the Detroit Red Wings on April 13 with an injury.

Max Domi was not on the ice either for the team. Domi was injured last Thursday against the New Jersey Devils but played on Saturday. Domi is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

With McMann out now and Calle Jarnkrok possibly unable to go, the bottom six for Toronto is thin.

Also with the Maple Leafs, on Sunday, the organization announced the signing of DEL defenseman Nicolas Mattinen to a one-year deal, the contract will be a two-way deal.

Pinto and Senators Working on Extension

Ottawa Sun reporter Bruce Garrioch notes that some ground is being made between the Senators and Shane Pinto on a contract extension. Garrioch writes that Pinto would like to play for Team USA at the World Championships. He’s hoping to have a contract in place first.

Pinto confirmed his New York-based agent Lewis Gross is talking about a long-term deal with (GM Steve) Staios. Postmedia has learned the two sides are looking at a contract in the five- or six-year range after Pinto signed his qualifying offer in January so he could get his career back on track.

Pinto has been solid for the Senators since his return. He has 27 points with nine markers in his 39 games. As well, his plus/minus numbers are vastly improved, going from a minus-21 last year to a plus-9 this season.

McDavid on Ice for Full Skate With Oilers

Both Bob Stauffer and Ryan Rishaug are reporting that Connor McDavid is on the ice and in a regular practice jersey for the Edmonton Oilers on Monday morning. This was a full morning skate today and McDavid took part, which might be an indication that he’s thinking about playing Monday night against the San Jose Sharks.