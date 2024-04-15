Connor McDavid Confirms Status vs. Sharks On Monday Night

Connor McDavid will play Monday night as the Edmonton Oilers take on the San Jose Sharks. McDavid has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury and has been resting as a precautionary measure. He took place in a full practice on Monday morning and then told the media he would be in the lineup versus the Sharks as the Oilers wind down the regular season.

Connor McDavid confirms his return to the lineup. Will play tonight vs. SJ. #Oilers pic.twitter.com/DkhCqH4kdj — Tony Brar 🚀 (@TonyBrarOTV) April 15, 2024

McDavid will get a look alongside Adam Henrique and Zach Hyman on the first line. Evander Kane was not on the ice for practice and it seems likely he’ll be out for the Oilers who may be dealing with some bumps and bruises, but may also be using the last three regular-season games as a way to rest some players ahead of the playoffs.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch told the media that the final three games would be a good chance to rotate some players and test chemistry. There might be some looks for other names that could eventually play a role in the playoffs. Forward Dylan Holloway is getting some looks and there is talk that defenseman Philip Broberg, who’s currently assigned to the AHL’s Bakersfield might get called up for the last two games of the season.

McDavid Was Missed by the Oilers

The Oilers picked up three of a possible six points while McDavid was out. Edmonton picked up a key win over the Vegas Golden Knights, lost a close game to the Arizona Coyotes in overtime, and were beaten by the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. The Oilers power play looked especially limited without McDavid’s zone entries.

As everyone knows, McDavid is a key part of the Oilers’ overall success. He’s the best player in the game and he’s a difference-maker night in and night out. Jason Gregor isn’t sure McDavid will play all three of the Oilers’ remaining games. That could depend on where they are in the standings and how McDavid feels.