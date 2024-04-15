Predators News & Rumors: Forsberg, Barrie, Playoffs

The Nashville Predators came into the 2023-24 season with low expectations, but have silenced every doubter with an impressive regular season that has them heading into the postseason with plenty of momentum. At the time of this article, they hold the top wild-card playoff spot in the Western Conference and it seems likely they will be taking on the red-hot Vancouver Canucks in the first round of the playoffs.

Unfortunately for the Canucks, the Predators have been one of the strongest teams since the All-Star Break and will be looking to shock the hockey world and make a Cinderella run. With that being said, here are some news and rumors surrounding the team in recent weeks.

Filip Forsberg Breaks Predators’ Single-Season Goals Record

Starting with some good news as superstar forward Filip Forsberg broke the Predators’ single-season goals record on Friday (April 12) in the team’s 5-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. He was able to set a new record with 46 goals, surpassing Matt Duchene who used to hold the record. On top of setting the new record, Forsberg was able to get a hat trick including the game-winning goal as the Predators picked up their 47th win of the season.

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Forsberg is having the best offensive season of his career, having scored 47 goals and adding 46 assists for 93 points through 81 games. Regardless of how the final game goes, he has to be happy with how well he has played, setting new career highs in goals, assists, and points as he has helped lead the Predators back into the playoffs.

Back in December 2023, the news was released that the Predators granted defender Tyson Barrie permission to speak with other teams in hopes of facilitating a trade, but nothing was able to be worked out before the 2024 Trade Deadline. Since then, there hasn’t been any update on what the status of Barrie is, nor what the future looks like for him in Nashville. Since being traded to the Predators from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for Mattias Ekholm, Barrie hasn’t fit in well at all.

As a pending unrestricted free agent, it’s safe to assume Barrie will hit the open market this offseason and be playing for a new team in the 2024-25 season. There will be several teams that look to bring him in since he still has offensive skills, but he might be taking a massive pay cut in comparison to his previous $4.5 million deal.

Predators Officially Clinch Playoff Spot

On Tuesday (April 9) the Predators clinched a spot in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs after obtaining one point in their game against the Winnipeg Jets. This is the 16th time in franchise history the Predators have qualified for the postseason, and it will be the first time since their 2021-22 campaign. As they sit in the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference right now, it’s safe to assume they will either be facing the Canucks or the Dallas Stars. Both will be difficult opponents to get by, but it will be tough to bet against a team that has won 10 of their last 15 games heading into the postseason.

The Predators’ final game of the 2023-24 regular season will be on Monday (April 15) in a battle against the Pittsburgh Penguins. With how tight the Eastern Conference playoff race has been lately, that game means a lot for the Penguins who sit one point out of the final wild-card spot with just two games remaining. With five teams battling to make the postseason in the Eastern Conference with just two spots available, the Predators may see a Penguins team that is playing like they have nothing to lose. Hopefully, they can play spoiler and win their final game, carrying some extra momentum into the playoffs.