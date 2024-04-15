Carson Wetsch – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Carson Wetsch

2023-24 Team: Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

Date of Birth: May 4, 2006

Place of Birth: North Vancouver, Canada

Height: 6-foot-2, Weight: 187 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Forward

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

Carson Wetsch is a forward who likely won’t be picked in the early rounds, but could be someone to keep an eye on in the mid-to-late rounds of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. His size and agility are surprisingly strong and he never shies away from a battle anywhere on the ice. He is a solid skater but will need to continue improving his stride if he ever wants a shot at the professional level. Still, his compete level is what has earned him attention around the NHL heading into the upcoming draft. He has also been strong on the power play with the Hitmen, but he could benefit from expanding offensively.

Carson Wetsch skates after the puck in the opposing zone during the second period of the 2024 Kubota CHL Top Prospects Game (Photo by Dale Preston/Getty Images)

With the Hitmen this season, Wetsch scored 25 goals and added 25 assists for 50 points through 67 games. He will look to come back to the WHL next season and beat his personal bests in every stat as he looks to help lead the Hitmen through a rough patch of seasons. His ceiling is a middle-six forward at the NHL level, but I assume he ends up being a bottom-six scoring checker if he ever gets the call. He has a long road ahead of him since he isn’t one of the top prospects heading into the draft, but he has the potential to get an opportunity one day.

Wetsch is more of a shooter than a playmaker which isn’t an issue, but expanding his offensive variety could help him with his development. One thing that stood out to me about Wetsch was his consistency, as he doesn’t have many games where he doesn’t play at the top of his game. While he still needs to find another level if he wants to ever make the jump, it can’t be denied that he wants to be in the NHL, and is willing to work as long as it takes to get there.

Carson Wetsch – NHL Draft Projection

Wetsch is a forward with good size and strong abilities at both ends of the ice. As seen in the above rankings, he could go anywhere in the middle rounds of the draft. Some of the rankings don’t have him high enough to include him, while a couple have him ranked high. I would guess that Wetsch goes somewhere between 75-85, but truly, he could go anywhere between the 65-125 range.

Quotables

“He has good size and strength. He never shies away from being engaged in the hard areas, along the wall and out front of the net. On the power play, he is efficient as a low flank, or net-front option. Good skater. Leans shooter more than natural playmaker. Competes. Mid-range offence is possible, but he could also end up being a useful, bottom-six energy/checker. Wetsch produced 25G–25A for the Hitmen this season and was whistled for 89 penalty minutes, which speaks to his style of play.” – Jason Bukala, Sportsnet

“I also found that he has a good burst of speed and is not afraid of being physical.” – Alfonso Acevedo, Recruit Scouting

Strengths

Solid offensive ability

Compete level

Good stride

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Should expand offensive range

Playmaking ability

Two-way game

NHL Potential

Wetsch is going to have a tough time getting to the NHL level but as I mentioned, he has the potential to become a middle-six forward if he improves on the little issues in his game. I would assume he finds a home as a bottom-six checking forward.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk: 4.75/5, Reward: 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 6.75/10, Defense: 5.75/10

Awards and Achievements

2019-2020: CSSHLV U15 Champion / Most goals & assists

2021-2022: CSSHL U18 Champion

2022-2023: U17 WHC Silver Medal

2023-2024: Hlinka Gretzky Cup Gold Medal

Carson Wetsch Stats

