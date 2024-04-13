Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Maple Leafs – 4/13/24

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
RED WINGS (38-32-9) at MAPLE LEAFS (46-24-9)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, BSDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
David Perron — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane
Robby Fabbri — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer
Zach Aston-Reese — Austin Czarnik — Daniel Sprong
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta — Shayne Gostisbehere
James Reimer
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Justin Holl, Jake Walman
Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Michael Rasmussen (upper body), Andrew Copp (broken cheek bone)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Auston Matthews — Max Domi
Bobby McMann — John Tavares — Mitch Marner
Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — William Nylander
Matthew Knies — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin
Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
TJ Brodie — Timothy Liljegren
Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, Conor Timmins, Mark Giordano, Connor Dewar
Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Joel Edmundson (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip)
Status report
Reimer will start after Lyon started the past six games. … The Maple Leafs assigned Murray to Toronto of the American Hockey League for conditioning; the goalie has not played this season following hip surgery in September, but is expected to see AHL game action … Edmundson will not play Saturday; coach Sheldon Keefe said “something popped up” unrelated to a previous injury that kept the defenseman out eight games until he returned for a 6-5 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. … Liljegren will return after missing eight games with an upper-body injury.
