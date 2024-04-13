Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Maple Leafs – 4/13/24

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, BSDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

David Perron — J.T. Compher — Patrick Kane

Robby Fabbri — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer

Zach Aston-Reese — Austin Czarnik — Daniel Sprong

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta — Shayne Gostisbehere

James Reimer

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Justin Holl, Jake Walman

Injured: Ville Husso (lower body), Michael Rasmussen (upper body), Andrew Copp (broken cheek bone)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Auston Matthews — Max Domi

Bobby McMann — John Tavares — Mitch Marner

Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — William Nylander

Matthew Knies — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

TJ Brodie — Timothy Liljegren

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, Conor Timmins, Mark Giordano, Connor Dewar

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (hand), Joel Edmundson (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip)

Status report

Reimer will start after Lyon started the past six games. … The Maple Leafs assigned Murray to Toronto of the American Hockey League for conditioning; the goalie has not played this season following hip surgery in September, but is expected to see AHL game action … Edmundson will not play Saturday; coach Sheldon Keefe said “something popped up” unrelated to a previous injury that kept the defenseman out eight games until he returned for a 6-5 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. … Liljegren will return after missing eight games with an upper-body injury.

