Matt Murray’s Journey From Surgery to the Toronto Marlies Goalie

For Toronto Maple Leafs fans, Matt Murray‘s name has seemed like a ghost from the past. That ghost showed up in the news today when it was announced that he was moved to the American Hockey League (AHL). Following bilateral hip surgery and an extended recovery, he’s now set to return to game action with the Toronto Marlies on a long-term injured reserve (LTIR) conditioning loan. This move signifies a significant step forward for the goaltender, who has diligently worked back into playing shape.

There’s a Chance Murray Might See AHL Game Action Soon

As part of this conditioning loan, Murray can remain with the Marlies for up to three games and six days. This move allows him to gradually ease into competitive play and assess his readiness to return to the NHL level.

Murray is expected to see his first game action of the season in the Marlies’ upcoming games. One is scheduled for tonight against the Syracuse Crunch and there’s another on Wednesday against the Rochester Americans. If he does play, these games will mark his first competitive appearances of the season. This opportunity signifies a crucial step in Murray’s recovery process and provides the Maple Leafs with added depth and options in goal as they approach the postseason.

Matt Murray, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

It’s worth noting that Murray will become an unrestricted free agent in the upcoming offseason. This makes his return to game action with the Marlies an important chance to show if he still has his once-elite abilities. Might he have a future in the NHL? Right now, that’s tough to tell.

Head Coach Sheldon Keefe Lauds Murray’s Commitment to His Rehab

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe highlighted Murray’s stubborn determination and commitment throughout rehabilitation. Despite facing numerous challenges and often training alone, Murray’s positive mindset has been instrumental in his recovery. Keefe emphasized the importance of Murray’s return, particularly in light of the unpredictability that can surround goaltending situations. Crazy as it might seem, Murray has a resume that includes a couple of Stanley Cup wins (from “Leafs move Matt Murray to Marlies on conditioning loan,” Lance Hornby, Toronto Sun, 4/13/24).

Murray’s return provides the Maple Leafs with additional goaltending depth and offers a potential option for the playoffs, where his experience and capabilities could prove valuable. With the flexibility of using Murray without cap restrictions, the Maple Leafs could strategically position themselves for postseason success.

As Murray gears up for game action with the Marlies, he’s on the cusp of a great story. Even if he doesn’t return to the Maple Leafs, his comeback is inspiring. What happens next is unknown; however, it’s good to see Murray back on the ice in a game.