Oilers’ Mattias Ekholm Deserves Norris Trophy Consideration

The Edmonton Oilers got a steal of a deal when they acquired Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators at the 2023 Trade Deadline. They traded Tyson Barrie, Reid Schaefer, and two draft picks in exchange for Ekholm, and he has been everything the Oilers wanted and more. He plays defensive hockey at an elite level and has been a strong mentor for young defender Evan Bouchard who has been able to elevate his game alongside him. He has also found a consistent level of offensive production that has helped the Oilers in a big way. While his offensive numbers jump out as one of his best assets, his game in the defensive zone should get him some consideration for the Norris Trophy this season.

While the Norris Trophy often isn’t chosen based on defensive skill alone, Ekholm has done enough at both ends of the ice to at least deserve a few votes when the season is complete. When it comes to his offensive game, he recently beat his career high in goals with 11 and tied his career high in points with 44. He sits seventh on the Oilers in points amongst all players and is the second-highest-scoring defender on the team. His ability to play big minutes on a nightly basis has made him someone that Oilers fans believe should be considered one of the best all-around defencemen this season.

Mattias Ekholm Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Over 815 games throughout his career, Ekholm has scored 77 goals and added 249 assists for 326 points. Through 96 games with the Oilers, he has scored 15 goals and added 43 assists for 58 points which comes out to a solid 0.60 points-per-game average. The Oilers had struggled for several seasons with defensive depth, and it was the main reason for their lack of success for the majority of the 2010s. While they have since strengthened their depth on the blue line, adding Ekholm might have been the strongest addition to their lineup in a long time, and solved any issues they had on defence.

Ekholm Proving to Be Elite Defender

Ekholm isn’t on the same level as someone like Cale Makar, Victor Hedman, or Adam Fox, but he has still proven to be a huge factor in the Oilers’ success. While he is an aging veteran and is likely nearing the end of his prime, he has proven that he should still be able to contribute at both ends of the ice for the foreseeable future. His elite play should continue to stabilize the Oilers’ blue line for the postseason and the remainder of Ekholm’s contract. By the time his current deal is up and the Oilers need to re-sign him, they should have added several pieces around him. If his play slows down like most veteran defenders, hopefully, he can still be a solid third-pairing defender with the Oilers to finish out his career.

The Oilers will be relying on Ekholm to be a big part of their playoff run this season, and hope he can remain consistent through the postseason. If he can continue playing at the elevated level he has found this season and carry it into the playoffs, they will have no issues making a deep run this season. While they will need everyone playing at their best, he is someone who can change the pace of a game with his play at both ends of the ice. Alongside Bouchard, he could make a push to be the strongest defenceman in the postseason, and help lead the Oilers to their first Stanley Cup since 1990.